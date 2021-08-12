Super funds progress merger talks

Two industry super funds have signed an agreement to explore a merger following a short period of discussion.

Hostplus and Statewide Super have signed a Heads of Agreement, with a note on the former's website dated last week confirming the "important milestone".

If successful, the combined fund would represent more than 1.4 million members, 258,000 employers and hold more than $90 billion in funds under management. This includes members, employers and FUM of Intrust Super, which Hostplus is also currently working on a merger with.

The funds said their initial discussions, first announced in June, determined "the funds' respective members, contributing employers and associated communities would realise scale benefits and a number of other anticipated benefits from a combined fund".

A period of reciprocal due diligence has now commenced, with the funds' respective boards anticipating they can execute a successor fund transfer deed and complete a merger in Q2 of next year.

At the time, Hostplus and Statewide said there is a "fundamentally strong alignment between the two funds that similar industry fund ethos and beliefs, and dedication and passion for members".

In the same month, Hostplus made its merger with Intrust official. The plans were first reported by Financial Standard in May.