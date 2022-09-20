Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super funds more likely to recall shares for proxy votes: Research

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   11:51AM

Institutional investors, such as super funds, are more likely to recall loaned shares to exercise voting rights in line with proxy voting policies, research has found.

In the decade since the introduction of the "two-strikes rule" in 2011, more institutional investors are recalling shares in the month leading up to AGM voting seasons in May and November, according to a paper from researchers at Deakin Business School.

The two-strikes rule was brought in as an amendment to the Corporations Act. If more than 25% of a company's shareholders vote down two annual remuneration reports in a row, this triggers a vote on a board spill that could result in the company's entire board of directors facing re-election. While board spills are rare, it is a powerful tool for active owners such as super funds who engage with boards and executive leadership.

Many institutional investors operate securities lending programs, in which the beneficial owner of a security to lend it for a specified period, with the borrower agreeing to return an equivalent security at the end of the period. Securities lending agreements are indemnified with high quality collateral. Beneficial owners use securities lending programs to generate incremental income to a portfolio, and securities lending can be used as part of various strategies, including shorting, hedging and arbitrage.

When a stock is out for loan, however, the borrower retains the proxy vote. If the beneficial owner wishes to vote at an AGM, the stock must be recalled, sacrificing the income.

The findings of the research debunks a common criticism of institutional investors, that they cared more about earning short-term lending fees than stewarding long-term value of shareholdings, said lead researcher Tze Chuan 'Chewie' Ang.

"Our results suggest that institutional lenders are willing to forfeit the fee income from equity lending to exert their influence on the corporate governance in the firms in which they invest," Ang said.

Recalls are more common for shares in companies where there is lower support for meeting resolutions, including renumeration packages, indicating institutional investors want to exercise their voting rights in these issues, Deakin said.

Recalls are "increasingly common in larger firms, firms with more independent directors, and stocks with higher past returns in recent years. Recalls are associated with less support for resolutions at meetings, especially those related to the remuneration package in firms within the ASX100 and those with existing shareholder dissent," according to the research.

"These findings lend credibility to institutional investors," Ang said.

"It shows that the super funds are not the bad guys. They're recalling shares in time for voting because they see the value in being part of corporate governance."

Ang noted said it was important institutional investors provided clear disclosure on when votes were being lent, and, when shares were recalled, how the institution intended to vote.

