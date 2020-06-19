NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super funds keep eye on Rio Tinto review
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 19 JUN 2020   12:37PM

Some of Australia's largest superannuation funds are watching Rio Tinto's board-led review of its iron ore division's heritage management processes with keen interest, following the miner's decision to destroy thousands of years of culturally significant Indigenous sites in the Pilbara.

Rio Tinto independent non-executive director and former public servant Michael L'Estrange will conduct the review, which will seek input from the miner's employees and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people, according to Rio Tinto.

The firm said L'Estrange's review will be informed through engagement with Indigenous leaders, traditional owners and subject matter experts, with a focus on the Juukan Gorge events.

Major industry super funds First State Super and UniSuper both told Financial Standard they keenly await the miner's delivery of the report, which is currently slated for October.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

First State Super told Financial Standard the fund understood the independent review was underway, and said it awaits the findings.

The fund recently excluded Rio from its two socially responsible investment options after urgent meetings with the mining giant following the incident.

"We will continue to monitor this issue as it unfolds and maintain our active engagement with Rio," a First State Super spokesperson told Financial Standard.

"We will engage with other mining companies that operate in Indigenous and heritage areas to ensure that their governance, community engagement and policies are in place."

UniSuper said it expects Rio - one of its top Australian shareholdings - to take matters of cultural significance and social values seriously.

"We also expect appropriate accountability to be taken for any failures identified in the review," UniSuper told Financial Standard.

Rio Tinto chair Simon Thompson apologised to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people on behalf of the board, and said the decision to conduct a board-led review of the events at Juukan Gorge reflected Rio's "determination to learn lessons from what happened and to make necessary improvements" to its heritage processes and governance.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said the immediate priority of the miner is to regain the trust of traditional owners, starting with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

"We very much look forward to incorporating the findings of the board-led review into our heritage processes and approach," Jacques said.

AustralianSuper has also been contacted for comment.

Earlier this week the fund's chief investment officer and deputy chief executive Mark Delaney said it had no plans to sell down its stake in the mining giant despite Rio's actions.

Delaney revealed the firm had been "quite approachable" and said the fund had engaged with the miner "two or three" times about the issue to express its disappointment and the importance of the issue with senior management and the board.

Read more: Rio TintoFirst State SuperPinikuraPuutu Kunti KurramaUniSuperJuukan GorgeAustralianSuperJean-Sebastien JacquesMark DelaneyMichael L'Estrange
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund drops Rio Tinto amid sacred site outcry
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
Hold super accountable for miners' actions: Future Super
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
UniSuper stares down job crisis
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
Industry fund backs tobacco-free pledge
Editor's Choice
Australia lagging on robo-advice
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia is still dragging the chain on robo-advice but there is hope for local providers, according to new global research on the take-up of the technology.
FASEA schedules remaining 2020 exam dates
ALLY SELBY
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority has confirmed the exam will be held across five sitting days in August, October and November.
Vanguard adds to Aussie executive lineup
ALLY SELBY
Vanguard has appointed a new lead for its Personal Investor business, as the incumbent steps down for opportunities abroad.
Unemployment hits 21-year high
ELIZA BAVIN
Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show unemployment has risen to its highest in 21 years due to the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown measures.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DeYqWUEa