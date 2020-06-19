Super funds keep eye on Rio Tinto review

Some of Australia's largest superannuation funds are watching Rio Tinto's board-led review of its iron ore division's heritage management processes with keen interest, following the miner's decision to destroy thousands of years of culturally significant Indigenous sites in the Pilbara.

Rio Tinto independent non-executive director and former public servant Michael L'Estrange will conduct the review, which will seek input from the miner's employees and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people, according to Rio Tinto.

The firm said L'Estrange's review will be informed through engagement with Indigenous leaders, traditional owners and subject matter experts, with a focus on the Juukan Gorge events.

Major industry super funds First State Super and UniSuper both told Financial Standard they keenly await the miner's delivery of the report, which is currently slated for October.

First State Super told Financial Standard the fund understood the independent review was underway, and said it awaits the findings.

The fund recently excluded Rio from its two socially responsible investment options after urgent meetings with the mining giant following the incident.

"We will continue to monitor this issue as it unfolds and maintain our active engagement with Rio," a First State Super spokesperson told Financial Standard.

"We will engage with other mining companies that operate in Indigenous and heritage areas to ensure that their governance, community engagement and policies are in place."

UniSuper said it expects Rio - one of its top Australian shareholdings - to take matters of cultural significance and social values seriously.

"We also expect appropriate accountability to be taken for any failures identified in the review," UniSuper told Financial Standard.

Rio Tinto chair Simon Thompson apologised to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people on behalf of the board, and said the decision to conduct a board-led review of the events at Juukan Gorge reflected Rio's "determination to learn lessons from what happened and to make necessary improvements" to its heritage processes and governance.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said the immediate priority of the miner is to regain the trust of traditional owners, starting with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

"We very much look forward to incorporating the findings of the board-led review into our heritage processes and approach," Jacques said.

AustralianSuper has also been contacted for comment.

Earlier this week the fund's chief investment officer and deputy chief executive Mark Delaney said it had no plans to sell down its stake in the mining giant despite Rio's actions.

Delaney revealed the firm had been "quite approachable" and said the fund had engaged with the miner "two or three" times about the issue to express its disappointment and the importance of the issue with senior management and the board.