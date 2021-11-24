Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement

Trading platform Stake - which has a DIY super offering - has called out some of the largest super funds, saying they are failing to roll over members to its SMSF offering in the required three days.

Since October 1, APRA regulated super funds have been required to transfer members to SMSFs within three business of the member making a request.

Head of Stake Super Kris Kitto said over the last seven weeks Stake has submitted more than 100 transfer requests to industry and retail super fund.

"Very few APRA regulated super funds are meeting the three-day payment timeframe. On average it's more than a week, and normally only after the member attempting to transfer their super pro-active chases the super fund for payment," Kitto said.

"Kudos to UniSuper who are more likely to make the payments to an SMSF a lot faster than other super funds."

Asked which funds were the worst offenders, Kitto said Rest, AustralianSuper, Hostplus and Sunsuper have been frequently failing to meet the three-day deadline.

"These changes have been a long time coming, originally announced by the government in 2019, and originally set to start after 31 March 2021 and then pushed to 1 October 2021 due to challenges related to COVID - the APRA funds have known these changes have been coming for a long time," Kitto said.

"The front-line staff of a few industry funds we've been dealing with have admitted they've had technical difficulties making the payments to SMSF, but to actually find that out, we've had to battle to get answers."

Kitto said identification requirements seem to be part of the problem, with some funds slow to ask for the required ID verification initially. He has also observed funds being slow to confirm banking details.

"It's happened enough times that we believe it's an intentional policy to delay the payments because the funds simply can't pay the transfers within three business days," he said.

Kitto added that Stake has also seen issues with the SMSF Verification Service (SVS), including cases where one APRA fund verified the SMSF and member via the SVS and then another claimed the SMSF, and member failed verification.

This inconsistency is, understandably, leading to frustration among customers as well as time out of the market.

A spokesperson for AustralianSuper said: "To ensure the strongest protections for members, the fund is requesting members provide a certified copy of the SMSF bank statement as a fraud mitigation risk. This may cause a small delay in processing. Since the new regulations have been introduced AustralianSuper has processed the vast majority of requests within the three-day time frame."

A spokesperson for Sunsuper said the fund processes approximately 98% of eligible rollovers within three days.

"Sunsuper introduced our Rollover Out solution in September 2021 and, as with other SuperStream iterations, there are always learnings that create the need for minor adjustments. Rollover V3 has been no different and the ATO have been proactive and responsive in order to help all participants be compliant," the spokesperson said.

"The three-day deadline applies in instances where a fund has all the required information they need to fulfill the payment. Where this doesn't happen, different legislative deadlines apply in terms of contact with the individual member and then ultimately fulfillment of the rollover."

Rest also said it has met the three-day deadline for the vast majority of SMSF rollovers. The fund noted that the deadline applies once the fund has all the relevant information from the member to validate the request.

"It is important to also note that these Data and Payment Standards are still very new, the number of SMSF requests have spiked recently. SMSF rollover requests are the most detailed to process, requiring a significant amount of member information. They have traditionally been the most prone to fraud, and the ATO has accordingly recommended that funds take steps to verify requests," a spokesperson for Rest said.

"We have a clear obligation to keep our members' money safe, and we must verify members' identities and bank account details when they request a rollover. This can, on occasion, extend the time to process requests. As soon as members provide the required information, we process the request promptly."

"When members request a rollover to an SMSF outside of SuperStream - for example, via email - Rest makes every effort to ensure these requests are processed as quickly as possible and the majority are processed within three days. We understand that some self-managed superannuation funds are still in the process of transitioning to SuperStream, and therefore not all requests come to Rest via this channel."

Financial Standard also reached out to Hostplus for comment.