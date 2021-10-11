NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 11 OCT 2021   7:05AM

Superannuation funds are extending their opaque disclosure practices to their environment, social and governance commitments.

The recent Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on ESG heard that only a small subset of super funds are walking the talk when it comes to genuine ESG advocacy.

Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin highlighted some of the practices super funds adopt, starting with negative screens.

"Lots of funds are telling you about what they won't invest in rather that what they will invest in," he said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

"If you're going to be an ESG super fund, you have to tell people what you're investing in, otherwise we have no way of knowing."

Another way they try to demonstrate their ESG commitments, interests and alignments is by signing up to various sustainability groups.

"But signing up to these groups doesn't make them ESG, it comes back to how they demonstrate this," Dunnin said.

A Rainmaker Information study released earlier this year found that Australia's ESG super coverage ratio is among the highest in the world after analysing 57 ESG-labelled super funds that collectively oversee $1.6 trillion or 71% of the APRA-regulated sector.

"To be an ESG super fund is not as simple as just divesting away from companies in the fossil fuel sector such as coal companies and investing instead into high profile social impact or renewable energy projects or buying green bonds," the report read.

"Rainmaker does not believe whether a super fund divests from the fossil fuel sector to be a marker of its ESG credentials."

To be rated as a quality ESG fund, five criteria must be satisfied. Super funds must demonstrate a governance framework and investment transparency, publish ESG reports, as well as have proven investment processes and performance.

Citing the research, Dunnin said some of the "power hitters" in the ESG space include Australian Ethical, Cbus, AustralianSuper, Aware Super, HESTA, Active Super and UniSuper.

Further, Dunnin notes that some super funds seem to be on the sidelines waiting for the regulator to step in and dictate how to disclose their ESG holdings.

There is a "big opportunity" in funds being transparent in the ESG assets they invest in, he said, adding that the industry should not be taking a back seat but leading.

Read more: ESGRainmaker InformationAlex DunninAware SuperAustralian EthicalAustralianSuperCbusHESTAUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MUFG, First Sentier hire sustainable investment lead
Investors demand credible climate information
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
More advisers switching practices
Financial Standard launches weekly podcast
Super funds to front committee hearing
Aware Super invests in hotel site
AustralianSuper makes first local digital infra deal
Industry fund appoints chief investment officer
AustralianSuper calls for fresh retirement thinking

Editor's Choice

Stewart Investors cuts fund fees by 60%

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Stewart Investors is slashing the management fee of its Worldwide Leaders Sustainability Fund by more than 60%.

Eight in 10 asset owners focused on sustainability: Survey

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
FTSE Russell's latest survey of global asset owners demonstrates an overwhelming consensus that sustainable investment is now standard.

Fiducian adds $38m FUA to network

KARREN VERGARA
In a bid to expand nationally, Fiducian has helped one of its practices acquire clients with $38 million in funds under advice.

OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list

KARREN VERGARA
OnePath has toppled AMP to become the worst-performing superannuation fund based on Stockspot's annual ranking.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
11

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
25

Best of the Best Awards 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.