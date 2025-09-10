Newspaper icon
Super funds break records, inactive accounts balloon

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 SEP 2025   12:41PM

As superannuation fund assets continue to hit record highs, with AustralianSuper leading the pack at $387.6 billion, the number of inactive accounts is also ballooning, APRA's latest statistics reveal.

APRA superannuation fund data for June 2025 shows that more than 3.6 million members with a median balance of $30,218 picked AustralianSuper over other providers.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) comes in second place with $333.7 billion managed on behalf of 2.4 million members.

Aware Super has $198.6 billion in savings and 1.2 million members, while in fourth place, UniSuper has $145.2 billion and 704,000 members.

Hostplus is in fifth place with $133.4 billion assets and nearly 1.9 million members.

Government funds - the Public Sector Superannuation Scheme and Military Superannuation & Benefits Fund No 1 - have the highest median account balance of $545,808 and $525,461 respectively.

Retail superannuation funds, such as Mason Stevens Super, Praemium SMA Superannuation Fund, Fiducian Superannuation Fund and Macquarie Superannuation Plan, hold relatively high median balances between $210,000 and $290,000.

Meanwhile, industry funds hold massive amounts in terms of inactive member accounts.

Aware Super holds the highest figure of $51.7 billion spread across 254,740 members. It is followed by AustralianSuper with $42.7 billion in idle money and ART with $30.6 billion. AustralianSuper has 515,390 inactive accounts while ART has 364,750.

MLC Super, AMP Super and Mercer Super Trust have $18.3 billion, $16.6 billion and $14.8 billion respectively in active accounts - the highest among the retail super funds.

In the 12 months to June, total superannuation assets rose nearly 10% to $4.3 trillion.

Industry super funds jumped 15% to $1.6 trillion while retail funds grew 12% to $848.5 billion.

Public sector funds made a 6% gain to end up with $584.8 billion.

SMSF assets, coming from a total of 653,062 accounts, rose 5% year on year to $1.1 trillion.

Corporate funds were the only ones that contracted in the year, shrinking by 21% to $36.7 billion.

In terms of asset allocation, the data shows that super funds have invested 58% of member savings in listed and unlisted equities. About 20% is in fixed income and almost 7% is invested in property.

