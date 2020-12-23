Super funds boost stake in US toll roads

AustralianSuper and UniSuper have bolstered their investments in a major road development based on the east coast of the US.

Together with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), the superannuation funds will acquire a 50% stake in the Greater Washington Area Express Lanes, located in between the states of Virginia and Delaware.

Transurban, the operator of the toll roads, will retain the remaining 50% interest.

The three pension funds are co-investors in several of Transurban's projects, which includes Australian roads. AustralianSuper and UniSuper are among the largest equity investors, Transurban said.

The ASX-listed firm has advanced US$4 billion to building Virginia's 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes.The highway stretches 63 miles or over 101 kilometres.

"Since 2012, the Lanes have saved more than seven million drivers a total of 17 million hours of time, while generating an estimated USD7 billion in economic impact and 46,000 jobs in the Greater Washington Area," Transubran said.

"Transurban will continue to operate the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, leveraging the Group's capability, experience and long-standing partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia," it said.

Transurban Group chief executive Scott Charlton commented: "We now have the opportunity to accelerate growth, building on our track record of success in the region and leveraging the time-tested growth strategies being realised across our Australian markets."