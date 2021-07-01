Super funds back space travel

Several industry superannuation funds are helping fuel the mission of a spacecraft technology start-up that is due to orbit into space in 2022.

HESTA, Hostplus and NGS Super are part of a consortium backing Queensland-based Gilmour Space Technologies.

US-based Fine Structure Ventures, Australian venture capital firms Blackbird and Main Sequence are among the co-investors with the super funds in the latest round of capital raising. Series C funding has raised $61 million. The super funds did not disclose how much they each contributed.

Three years ago, the start-up raised $19 million during the Series B round of funding from Sequence Ventures, which manages the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) innovation fund and Blackbird Ventures.

Gilmour Space has raised $87 million to date.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson: "This is a great example of how we're investing to support visionary businesses take that next step in their growth and development."

Gilmour Space is going where no Australian business has gone before, which can open up exciting new opportunities for high-tech industries and jobs in Australia, while helping to grow members' retirement savings," she said.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia anticipates that Gilmour's valuation is increasing.

This unique investment presents potential strategic benefits and "we are delighted to support the exciting future ahead for Australia's space industry," he said.

Gilmour Space Technologies was founded in 2013, aiming to offer lower cost access to space.

In 2016, it launched a hybrid rocket, which it claims is the "world-first demonstration of a rocket launch using 3D printed fuel".