Super funds back new renewables platform

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:24PM

Aware Super and HESTA are among those to back Palisade Investment Partners' newly established renewable energy platform, combining five of its operational renewable energy assets.

Palisade has launched Intera Renewables, which will focus on a combination of long-term value creation through organic growth, with particular emphasis on developing and constructing new renewable energy projects. At the same time, the plan is to provide investors with stable income returns from its existing operating assets.

It will be owned by Palisade's Renewable Energy Fund (50%), the Diversified Infrastructure Fund (~7%), Palisade's direct investment clients, HESTA, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, and Aware Super as a co-investor. Operational management services are provided by Palisade Integrated Management Services.

The five assets that underpin the platform are a range of solar and wind farms in South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and Queensland.

"We are delighted to be announcing the launch of Intera at a time of unprecedented momentum within the energy sector. This momentum is being driven by a combination of the inevitable retirement of fossil fuel generation, coupled with ambitious net zero targets across the Australian economy, requiring significant investment in renewable energy generation, storage and transmission," Palisade chief executive Roger Lloyd said.

"Palisade's extensive track record combined with the scale of its existing portfolio, positions Intera to take advantage of the intrinsic growth opportunities created by this thematic, while continuing to provide investors with stable high-quality income returns through the platform."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Commenting, Aware Super senior portfolio manager, infrastructure Mark Hector said: "As one of the nation's leading super funds dedicated to delivering strong risk adjusted returns for our 1.1 million members, we're excited to deepen our $2 billion commitment to renewable energy and climate solution opportunities."

"The addition of the Intera Renewables platform offers attractive benefits such as geographic diversification, reduced downside exposure and enhanced scale and operational efficiencies."

Meanwhile, HESTA head of portfolio management Jeff Brunton said: "As a long-term investor, HESTA is looking to invest more in the transition to a low carbon future, with a target of 10% of the total portfolio invested in renewables and other climate solutions by 2030."

"To achieve this target, we're looking for ways to invest efficiently and at scale. The Intera model is one approach that's helping us to achieve this, and we look forward to building this platform with our investment partners."

To launch Intera, Palisade executed a $1.3 billion single portfolio financing facility against the combined assets, replacing the individual arrangements previously in place for each asset. The facility was provided by a consortium comprising ANZ, Bank of China, Commonwealth Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Westpac.

