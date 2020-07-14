NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUL 2020   12:05PM

At a time when many Australians are engaging directly with their superannuation fund for the first time, member satisfaction appears mixed, with two separate surveys producing some opposing views.

That's according to the latest insights from Roy Morgan, with its Superannuation Satisfaction Report showing an overall satisfaction rating of 63.6% in May. While this is down 0.9% on the previous month, it's an increase of 2.9% on the same time last year.

The findings are in opposition to those of Investment Trends and its Super Fund Member Sentiment and Communications Report which found satisfaction has dropped by 1% year on year, however still sits at 67% - higher than Roy Morgan's results.

Those who engaged with their super fund were more likely to be satisfied with their fund, Investment Trends said. Among those who did seek guidance 72% reported being happy with their fund, versus 65% of those who did not seek guidance.

According to Roy Morgan, retail funds saw the biggest increase in ratings, recording a 2.2% rise year on year. However, it did little to boost the retail sector's overall score which came in at just 58.7%.

Satisfaction with industry funds also rose, increasing by 1.9% to 64.4%. Public sector funds came out on top, with satisfaction increasing 1.6% to 72.7%.

Interestingly, self-managed super funds were the only sector that saw a decrease in satisfaction, dropping 1.9% to 72.3% when compared to May 2019.

At the fund-level, Roy Morgan found UniSuper scored highest overall satisfaction of the industry funds, followed by CareSuper, AustralianSuper, Cbus, First State Super, Hostplus, Tasplan, HESTA and Sunsuper.

UniSuper came in second in the Investment Trends survey, pipped at the post by ESSSuper. In third place was Catholic Super followed by Cbus.

For the retail sector, Roy Morgan's survey saw Colonial First State come out on top, followed by OnePath, MLC, BT and AMP.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michelle Levine said the relatively high satisfaction rating is due to the significant bounce-back in the Australian share-markets.

"The ASX 200 Index bottomed at 4,564 points on March 24 as restrictions were being introduced, but by the end of May it had increased by nearly 30% to close the month at 5,851," Levine said.

"The impressive share-market performance in turn relies on Australia keeping control of the pandemic..."

Investment Trends said half of super fund members believe it will take 12 months or longer for their super balance to recover fully - just 23% expect a full recovery by the end of 2020.

"At present, just 61% of members believe their super fund's range of investment options is sufficient to meet their needs while 31% say they are unsure, further highlighting the need to alleviate members' knowledge gaps," Investment Trends senior analyst King Loong Choi said.

He added this is why it is important for super funds to provide members with opportunities to educate themselves more about how their super is invested and how different investment options are positioned to weather market volatility.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

