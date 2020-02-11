NEWS
Investment
Super fund reveals ASX 100 equality laggards
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 11 FEB 2020   12:51PM

After admitting its own gender pay gap has grown in the last 12 months, Future Super has ranked the S&P/ASX 100 from best to worst when it comes to gender equality in the workplace.

The Gender Equality Report also recommended changes the Aussie businesses could make to address gender inequality.

Future Super said the investor community had the power to change the narrative.

"Currently, the business community in Australia isn't doing enough," it said.

"But investor and community pressure has the power to change that. This is just the beginning."

Although the super fund has previously reported on gender equality among the ASX 100, it decided to publish the research to educate the public.

"This year, we're making our research public, so that as we're campaigning for change in boardrooms, behind closed doors, we're also giving the general public important access to data and information and a chance to have their voices and experiences heard," Future Super said.

Future Super scored companies according to public disclosures of gender equity provisions and policies. It then separated these into six categories; leadership buy-in, data analysis, equal access to work and pay, flexible working conditions, equal access to career progression, and transparency.

The super fund then mapped a company's performance within these six categories against standards set by Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), giving them an averaged percentage score for how close the company was to meeting best practice.

The big four performed well, with National Australia Bank, Westpac, ANZ, and the Commonwealth Bank scoring 89%, 89%, 88% and 83% respectively.

Despite this, all four banks declined to implement the equality changes recommended by Future Super.

The worst performing financial services company was fintech Xero, coming in with a score of 53%.

Property investment manager Charter Hall group also scored highly (88%), as did real estate investment trusts Dexus Group (85%) and GPT Group (83%). Challenger (79%), Insurance Australia (75%), QBE Insurance (75%) and AMP (73%) also scored relatively well.

TPG Telecom (23%), Washington H Soul Pattinson and Co. (26%), James Hardie Industries (31%) and Nine Entertainment (33%) came in at the bottom of the naughty list.

Future Super said it has an important role to play in addressing gender inequality.

"Future Super cares what the future looks like and our business purpose includes building a future free from inequality," it said.

"The difference in financial and employment outcomes between women and men signalled to us that we have a role to play in addressing gender inequality."

The super fund said gender equality played an important role in its investment strategy.

"As a super fund, we look for companies that have long-term potential. Treating workers unfairly is a risk that we take very seriously," Future Super said.

"Will the company be affected by sexual harassment litigation? Is it losing high-performing staff because of inflexible work practices? Do workers feel undervalued and disengaged?

Future Super said it puts pressure on its investment universe to take meaningful steps to improve in this area.

"By including gender equality in our advocacy work, we use our position as potential investors to create change in the business world. In this way, we use the power of super as a lever to create a future worth retiring into," it added.

None of the ASX 100 companies scored 100%, with the highest scoring company being Stockland (95%). The report revealed that more than half of the companies analysed do not disclose their pay gap publicly.

For companies wanting to improve equality, the report recommends that they be more transparent, make senior leaders accountable, turn data into action, eliminate bias in the recruitment and promotion process, offer flexible work practices for both women and men, and support female career progression.

Read more: Future SuperASXANZChallengerCharter HallCommonwealth BankDexus GroupGender Equality ReportGPT GroupInsurance AustraliaJames Hardie IndustriesNational Australia BankQBE InsuranceStocklandTPG TelecomWestpacXero
