Super fund restructures, adds new roles

An industry superannuation fund is consolidating its member service and marketing functions in a restructure that sees the addition of some new roles and the departure of a longstanding executive.

Legalsuper is integrating member service and marketing and expanding its product management capability as it looks to unlock operational efficiencies while also enhancing its service offering.

As part of this, Carrie Norman will move into the newly created role of chief member officer. Norman is currently executive, member services.

"As an exceptional and experienced leader, Carrie will further advance how legalsuper plays to its strengths, armed with deep insights into the needs and aspirations of people in the legal community, extending our delivery of high quality and personalised member and employer experiences," chief executive Andrew Proebstl said.

At the same time, legalsuper said executive manager, operations and member service David Eastwood has decided to leave the fund. Eastwood has been with legalsuper for 15 years.

"David's contribution has been pivotal to legalsuper's success, and he leaves with the very best wishes of the entire legalsuper team," Proebstl said.

As a result of the restructure, legalsuper has added two more roles to its management team - chief operating officer and head of product. Recruitment is currently underway for both roles.

The chief operating role is being created to "holistically drive continues ongoing optimisation" of legalsuper's operating model, while the product role will help the fund "tighten product development and keep it ahead of the evolving needs of members and remain competitive with other funds".

Proebstl said the restructure is the next step in legalsuper's ongoing change program, aimed at uplifting and further personalising its services.

The super fund currently manages about $5 billion on behalf of 41,000 members, with Proebstl saying: "We firmly maintain that super funds should be primarily judged on the quality of the member outcomes they deliver and not simply whether they are large or small."

On Tuesday, APRA named the small superannuation funds - those having less than $10 billion in assets - that it believes face immediate sustainability issues, having measured account growth, cash flows and rollovers. Legalsuper was not on its list.

"At a time of continued reform in the superannuation system and increasing expectations from members, employers and regulators - coupled with profound transformation in the way we all work and live due to COVID - it is critical that all super funds embrace change by rethinking and reinventing how we serve our members better," Proebstl said.

He added that legalsuper is currently undertaking a review of its insurance benefit design and benchmarking of services delivered by Link Group as its administrator. He said further announcements will be made in due course as to the outcome of these initiatives.