Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Super fund restructures, adds new roles

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 31 MAR 2022   12:49PM

An industry superannuation fund is consolidating its member service and marketing functions in a restructure that sees the addition of some new roles and the departure of a longstanding executive.

Legalsuper is integrating member service and marketing and expanding its product management capability as it looks to unlock operational efficiencies while also enhancing its service offering.

As part of this, Carrie Norman will move into the newly created role of chief member officer. Norman is currently executive, member services.

"As an exceptional and experienced leader, Carrie will further advance how legalsuper plays to its strengths, armed with deep insights into the needs and aspirations of people in the legal community, extending our delivery of high quality and personalised member and employer experiences," chief executive Andrew Proebstl said.

At the same time, legalsuper said executive manager, operations and member service David Eastwood has decided to leave the fund. Eastwood has been with legalsuper for 15 years.

"David's contribution has been pivotal to legalsuper's success, and he leaves with the very best wishes of the entire legalsuper team," Proebstl said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

As a result of the restructure, legalsuper has added two more roles to its management team - chief operating officer and head of product. Recruitment is currently underway for both roles.

The chief operating role is being created to "holistically drive continues ongoing optimisation" of legalsuper's operating model, while the product role will help the fund "tighten product development and keep it ahead of the evolving needs of members and remain competitive with other funds".

Proebstl said the restructure is the next step in legalsuper's ongoing change program, aimed at uplifting and further personalising its services.

The super fund currently manages about $5 billion on behalf of 41,000 members, with Proebstl saying: "We firmly maintain that super funds should be primarily judged on the quality of the member outcomes they deliver and not simply whether they are large or small."

On Tuesday, APRA named the small superannuation funds - those having less than $10 billion in assets - that it believes face immediate sustainability issues, having measured account growth, cash flows and rollovers. Legalsuper was not on its list.

"At a time of continued reform in the superannuation system and increasing expectations from members, employers and regulators - coupled with profound transformation in the way we all work and live due to COVID - it is critical that all super funds embrace change by rethinking and reinventing how we serve our members better," Proebstl said.

He added that legalsuper is currently undertaking a review of its insurance benefit design and benchmarking of services delivered by Link Group as its administrator. He said further announcements will be made in due course as to the outcome of these initiatives.

Read more: LegalsuperAndrew ProebstlCarrie NormanDavid EastwoodAPRALink Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Thirty-eight super funds face sustainability issues: APRA
APRA suspends IDII work, "disappointed" in industry
More Diversa super products to wind up
New hire salaries skyrocket: Recruiter
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
Government adds to FRAA leadership
Funds need retirement income strategy by July
Trustees to be quizzed on climate risk management
Member contributions lift super assets to $3.5tn
Link Group hires general manager for transformation

Editor's Choice

Super fund restructures, adds new roles

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
An industry superannuation fund is consolidating its member service and marketing functions in a restructure that sees the addition of some new roles and the departure of a longstanding executive.

Westpac now an open book on pay

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Westpac has informed employees they are now free to discuss their salaries with one another, saying it will no longer enforce confidentiality clauses in contracts.

BT superannuation lead joins Citi

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The acting managing director of superannuation at BT has taken a new role at Citi Australia.

Nucleus Wealth launches direct indexing option

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
Australia's first direct indexing service is here, thanks to investment and wealth manager Nucleus Wealth.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
4

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

MAY
24-25

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.