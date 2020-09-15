NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 SEP 2020   12:20PM

After receiving a slap on the wrist from APRA for charging high fees and generating poor returns, an $11 billion superannuation fund is turning its performance around.

Mine Super initiated several strategic investment changes to its MySuper products, which are now delivering better performance and member outcomes, according to its investments lead.

These included reducing the investible universe to a number of sectors, simplifying the fund's structure, and rotating out of active positions and into lower cost, passive exposures, chief investment officer Seamus Collins said.

"This lowered operational risk and costs with headline investment savings to our members ranging from 14-26 bps (product dependent) and accrued through the 2019-2020 financial year providing a huge benefit for our members," he said.

The cost reductions consequently have benefitted members to the tune of $21 million per annum as at 30 June 2020.

In December last year, four of Mine Super's default lifecycle products were criticised for their unsatisfactory investment performance and relatively high fees based on APRA's heatmap metrics.

Maritime Super, LUCRF Super, and several BT Funds Management products such as Asgard's Employee MySuper, BT Super for Life and Westpac Group Plan MySuper, were some of the other MySuper products that were warned to do better.

Many of these products received a red rating based on a traffic-light system, whereby red is deemed to be worst-possible rating.

Since the changes, Collins said the new strategies have proven to be effective. Consequently, the fund has improved its position relative to peers across four of the diversified products according to industry measures.

Chief executive Harry Mitchell told a public hearing recently that the super fund's new strategies are more focused on guarding capital, delivering better performance in a downturn as opposed to purely focusing on outperformance, and overall is better aligned with member outcomes.

Mine Super's member demographic typically works in the mining industry, with an average age of 46 years old and $180,000 in super.

With COVID-19 playing out, the super fund is better positioned to withstand market turbulence, Mitchell said.

Collins flagged that improved outcomes as a result of reduced investment fees and indirect costs will be reflected in APRA's next iteration of the heatmaps.

"We expect these benefits will continue to provide a positive impact to performance as they start flowing through to our longer-term investment performance horizons. In turn, this helps our members achieve a greater retirement outcome," Collins said.

