NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Super fund names advice head
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 20 JAN 2020   12:12PM

The executive manager of distribution at VicSuper has jumped to a $55 billion industry fund to lead its advice and education function.

Josh Parisotto has stepped into the chief advice officer role at HESTA, beginning on 13 January 2020.

He joins from VicSuper where he was executive manager, distribution for four years.

Prior to that, Parisotto was senior manager of advice solutions at Bendigo Wealth for five years and head of practice management at IOOF for four years.

"Our advice and education services are vital to supporting our members make a real difference to their financial future and Josh will bring unique insight and experience to help us take this to the next level," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"We have educators and advisers across Australia to provide help and guidance that's relevant, timely and tailored to our members' personal needs."

Parisotto will lead a team that provides education and advice services in workplaces and information sessions in each state and territory, as well as over the phone and online.

He has replaced Matthew Halpin, who was in the role for just over a year.

"Josh joins HESTA as we continue to deliver on our ambitious program to enhance our ability to deliver advice and education to more HESTA members via their channel of choice, be that digital, phone or face-to-face," Blakey said.

It comes after the fund appointed a new general manager of financial planning in November last year.

Read more: HESTAVicSuperJosh ParisottoDebby BlakeyBendigo WealthIOOFMatthew Halpin
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HESTA names chief risk officer
IOOF identifies 67 high risk advisers
Aussie share funds boast stellar 2019
Wealth giants shrink advertising budgets
PIMCO a hit with Aussie instos
Masterfunds up $26 billion
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
IOOF continues leadership reshuffle
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Super funds merge, leaders appointed
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something k70GoYvg