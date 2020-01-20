Super fund names advice head

The executive manager of distribution at VicSuper has jumped to a $55 billion industry fund to lead its advice and education function.

Josh Parisotto has stepped into the chief advice officer role at HESTA, beginning on 13 January 2020.

He joins from VicSuper where he was executive manager, distribution for four years.

Prior to that, Parisotto was senior manager of advice solutions at Bendigo Wealth for five years and head of practice management at IOOF for four years.

"Our advice and education services are vital to supporting our members make a real difference to their financial future and Josh will bring unique insight and experience to help us take this to the next level," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"We have educators and advisers across Australia to provide help and guidance that's relevant, timely and tailored to our members' personal needs."

Parisotto will lead a team that provides education and advice services in workplaces and information sessions in each state and territory, as well as over the phone and online.

He has replaced Matthew Halpin, who was in the role for just over a year.

"Josh joins HESTA as we continue to deliver on our ambitious program to enhance our ability to deliver advice and education to more HESTA members via their channel of choice, be that digital, phone or face-to-face," Blakey said.

It comes after the fund appointed a new general manager of financial planning in November last year.