Super, fund manager ASX dominance launches inquiry

Member of Parliament Tim Wilson will lead the charge to determine if big super's domination over the Australian sharemarket is stifling competition.

This morning, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics announced the launch of the Inquiry into the implications of common ownership on Australia's legal framework and consumer harm.

The committee will investigate the impact of common ownership and capital concentration led by institutional investors like banks, superannuation funds, investment funds and hedge funds.

Wilson, who will act as the committee's chair, said that the "this inquiry is urgent".

"There is already high concentration of ownership of ASX listed companies by an increasingly small number of 'mega funds' and that trajectory will increase," he said.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission believes common ownership poses threats to competition when it hits 10%, yet some major investors have a 30% holding.

"We don't want a stock exchange where a hand full of 'mega funds' make all the decisions, and ordinary investors are locked out and higher costs are paid by Australians. Some 'mega funds' have already said that as their ownership increases, they'd de-list public companies," Wilson said.

"Common ownership's flow-on risks higher prices and collusion, corporates imposing public policy agendas while bypassing democracy, and disempowering ordinary investors. The law shouldn't empower capital over citizens and that's what we'll be inquiring into."

The committee is taking submissions until September 13.

Wilson added: "This inquiry will shine a bright light 'under the hood' of the ownership of the ASX today, and ensure that we update the law, regulations and regulators to address the challenges of the future, so we empower citizens, not organised capital."

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy said this will be the 13th inquiry into the superannuation sector in the last decade.

"As investors acting in the best financial interests of their members, superannuation funds are proactive in holding corporate Australia to account and in ensuring strong and effective governance," he said.

"The last 18 months has shown Australian superannuation funds to be highly capable in calling out inefficiency and shareholder value destruction. It would be a more efficient use of the parliament's time to explore the regulatory impact on consumers and funds from continuous tinkering to the system and whether this constant change has created regulatory arbitrage with other parts of the system."