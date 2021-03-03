NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund halves admin fees
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   12:43PM

An $11.2 billion superannuation fund will halve its administration fees later this month.

Mine Super is reducing its MySuper administration fees by a whopping 50%, dropping to $52 per year from $104.

"We know the fees you pay today can make a big difference to what you end up with in retirement. That's why we work hard to find ways to keep our fees low," the fund said.

The change will take effect from March 25, the fund said.

Members with an account-based pension will also see changes to their administration fees, with the fund opting to replace the fixed $180 per annum fee with a percentage-based fee of 0.16%.

"Before applying these changes, we worked hard to reduce total investment fees and indirect costs over the past 18 months," Mine Super said.

"This means most pension members will be paying less in fees than what they did a year or so ago."

The fund estimates about 87% of members will see a reduction in the fees they pay.

According to Mine Super's modelling, for those in its balanced investment option, all account balances up to $1 million will see a reduction in total fees. For those in the capital guarded/stable options, only members with a balance of $500,000 or more will be negatively impacted.

Mine Super is also overhauling its Lifecycle Investment Strategy as of the same date.

Currently, members are invested in one of four diversified options and are moved to another option as they hit 45, 55 and then 65 years of age.

Going forward, members will be invested in just two options. This will see them invested in more growth assets and for longer, and they'll also move to more defensive assets in smaller amounts but more often from age 51.

On the latter, Mine Super said: "This is an important change as your super won't automatically make sharp and sizeable shifts throughout your working life from one investment option to another."

For example, a 53-year-old member with $315,000 invested in the strategy is currently invested 100% in growth. From March 25, that member will have 80% invested in the high growth option, while the other 20% will be in the conservative balanced option.

The fund is also renaming two of its options to better reflect the underlying assets, with its 'aggressive' option changing to 'high growth' and 'balanced' changing to 'conservative balanced'. There is no change to how the options are invested or the return objectives.

"We're making these changes because we expect them to increase investment exposure to growth assets for longer, reduce the risks associated with switching from one investment option to another in large steps and, most importantly, improve retirement outcomes for members," Mine Super said.

Read more: Mine Super
