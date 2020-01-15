NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Super fund grows US real estate assets
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   12:45PM

A public sector superannuation fund managing around $95 billion in retirement savings expanded its US property portfolio, adding residential and office tower complexes in Washington and Virginia.

QSuper has closed two property deals in the US, acquiring a two-tower office complex in Bellevue, Washington and a twin-tower apartment building in Falls Church, Virginia.

The deals take QSuper's global real estate exposure to more than 7%, in a move designed to ensure the fund remains diversified.

"Our approach to investment is to achieve diversification because that's the safest approach to producing strong, long term returns for our members," QSuper head of funds management Elizabeth Kumaru said.

She added the fund continues to be attracted to US property occupied by "prime tenants with secure rental streams".

The Bellevue office complex sits 17 kilometres from Seattle and is fully leased to Microsoft. It was built in 2009 as part of a mixed-use development including luxury retail and apartments, and will soon welcome a new light rail station adjoined to the building, linking it with Seattle and Microsoft's Redmond headquarters.

The fund's new Falls Church twin-tower apartment complex contains more than 900 apartments and is close to fully occupied. According to Kumaru, the likelihood of Amazon moving its new headquarters to Virginia would see the state's residential market heat up.

The acquisitions come as QSuper continues to probe the possibility of a merger with fellow Queensland fund Sunsuper. The potential tie-up between the two funds could see a new mega-fund emerge with around $167 billion in retirement savings, knocking AustralianSuper from its perch as the nation's largest fund.

Read more: QSuperMicrosoftAmazonAustralianSuperElizabeth KumaruSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Gardior adds board directors
Google to pay ATO $481.5m
Tech to topple banking: RBA
Government fund appoints new chair
MySuper heat map lauds industry funds
Sunsuper head of corporate, insto sales departs
The secret to super outperformance
Industry's Best of the Best celebrated
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something pJdjdVov