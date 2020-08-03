NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super fund for women adds fee
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   12:01PM

A superannuation fund that markets itself to women has created a new administration fee.

FairVine Super, a sub-plan of Aracon Super, has added a $104 per annum administration fee (equating to $2 a week) for members in its balanced and growth options.

The percentage based administration fee has decreased from 1.09% to 0.826% for both options.

Rainmaker analysis indicates the new flat admin fee will cover almost all the percentage fee reduction - however, the administration fees overall are likely to become slightly cheaper for most members.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The Product Disclosure Statement has also changed in regards to the low balance rebate for FairVine members.

Previously, members could access a fee rebate if their balance was less than $5000. Those who signed up to the fund under the old PDS will still be able to do that, but those who join since the introduction of the new PDS will only be eligible for a fee rebate if their balance is under $2500.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The indirect cost ratio for the balanced option went from 0.11% to 0.124% in the balanced option and from 0.11% to 0.143% in the new option.

On a balance of $55,000 members would have previously been paying $660 in fees a year in the balanced option and growth option. Now, they'll be paying $626.50 in the balanced option and $639.95 in the growth option.

The fee changes will be effective from August 31.

A spokesperson for FairVine said: "We are reverting to a fee structure that is in line with industry norms, i.e. an annual admin charge plus a percentage fee based on assets. This helps members to make fee comparisons."

Read more: Aracon SuperFairVine Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund temporarily cuts fees
New super fund targets millennials
Editor's Choice
Adviser jailed over $2m Ponzi scheme
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A former financial adviser and licensee director has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for misappropriating close to $2 million for his own use.
Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Pinnacle Investment Management's 16 affiliates tallied up only $3 billion in net inflows in FY20 as institutional allocators deferred mandate decisions in COVID-19 but the firm managed to grow NPAT by 5.6% to $32.2 million.
SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate
ALLY SELBY  |   12:22PM
ASX-listed trading platform SelfWealth has renewed its clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) mandate with retail broker OpenMarkets, in a move that it says demonstrates the two fintech's shared objective of disrupting the status quo.
Class bolsters tech team
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The self-managed super fund administration and software provider has appointed two new technology leads, set to help Class continue to grow and innovate.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7gSO6nxi