Super fund for women adds fee

A superannuation fund that markets itself to women has created a new administration fee.

FairVine Super, a sub-plan of Aracon Super, has added a $104 per annum administration fee (equating to $2 a week) for members in its balanced and growth options.

The percentage based administration fee has decreased from 1.09% to 0.826% for both options.

Rainmaker analysis indicates the new flat admin fee will cover almost all the percentage fee reduction - however, the administration fees overall are likely to become slightly cheaper for most members.

The Product Disclosure Statement has also changed in regards to the low balance rebate for FairVine members.

Previously, members could access a fee rebate if their balance was less than $5000. Those who signed up to the fund under the old PDS will still be able to do that, but those who join since the introduction of the new PDS will only be eligible for a fee rebate if their balance is under $2500.

The indirect cost ratio for the balanced option went from 0.11% to 0.124% in the balanced option and from 0.11% to 0.143% in the new option.

On a balance of $55,000 members would have previously been paying $660 in fees a year in the balanced option and growth option. Now, they'll be paying $626.50 in the balanced option and $639.95 in the growth option.

The fee changes will be effective from August 31.

A spokesperson for FairVine said: "We are reverting to a fee structure that is in line with industry norms, i.e. an annual admin charge plus a percentage fee based on assets. This helps members to make fee comparisons."