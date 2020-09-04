Super fund expands investment exclusions

A $52 billion super fund has updated its product disclosure statements to exclude investment in any company that provides services to detention centres.

HESTA said the change is part of its responsible investment approach and will come into effect 1 October 2020.

"The HESTA and HESTA Personal Super PDS was updated to reflect an exclusion that applies across our entire portfolio of investment in any company that provides services to asylum seeker detention centres," the fund said.

HESTA's head of impact Mary Delahunty told Financial Standard the fund was already excluding those investments nationally, and wanted to expand the practice.

"When we originally excluded companies providing services to asylum seeker processing centres it was focused on Australia," Delahunty said.

"For consistency, it was decided to implement a global screen. This has captured two companies we had a very small exposure to of about $4 million."

The fund has been against investing in companies that provide services since 2015 when the HESTAdivest campaign was launched.

The super fund had been a significant shareholder in Transfield, a company that ran Australian detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island at the time, but divested that holding in 2015.

This comes after the fund announced it would reduce absolute carbon emissions from its investment portfolios by 33% by 2030, and will transition to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Across our entire portfolio we exclude certain investments in companies related to thermal coal. From 1 July 2020, the restriction was extended to all investments, regardless of whether those investments were new or existing," HESTA said.

Additionally, the fund said it has removed the pandemic exclusion that was included in death, TPD and income protection cover.

"Our insurer previously had the right to invoke a clause to exclude the payment of death benefits in certain circumstances due to Pandemic Illness," HESTA said.

"This clause was never invoked by our insurer when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. The non-applied pandemic exclusion has been removed from the insurance policies."

Additionally, from October 1, death, lump-sum TPD benefits and permanent incapacity support benefits received from the insurer will be invested in the cash and term deposits option as a result of the overall investment option changes.

The fund also announced a number of investment changes, in addition to the ones it announced in mid-August.

From 1 October 2020, the HESTA and HESTA Personal Super Product Disclosure Statements have been updated to remove the five-year medium-term investment objectives for each investment option, given the long-term nature of super investments.

The growth and defensive classification in the asset classes of property and infrastructure has been updated to align with the APRA Information Paper Heatmap - MySuper products"released in November 2019

Finally, from 1 October 2020, information about HESTA's foreign currency hedge strategy for each investment option will be removed.