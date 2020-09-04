NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super fund expands investment exclusions
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 4 SEP 2020   12:30PM

A $52 billion super fund has updated its product disclosure statements to exclude investment in any company that provides services to detention centres.

HESTA said the change is part of its responsible investment approach and will come into effect 1 October 2020.

"The HESTA and HESTA Personal Super PDS was updated to reflect an exclusion that applies across our entire portfolio of investment in any company that provides services to asylum seeker detention centres," the fund said.

HESTA's head of impact Mary Delahunty told Financial Standard the fund was already excluding those investments nationally, and wanted to expand the practice.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"When we originally excluded companies providing services to asylum seeker processing centres it was focused on Australia," Delahunty said.

"For consistency, it was decided to implement a global screen. This has captured two companies we had a very small exposure to of about $4 million."

The fund has been against investing in companies that provide services since 2015 when the HESTAdivest campaign was launched.

The super fund had been a significant shareholder in Transfield, a company that ran Australian detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island at the time, but divested that holding in 2015.

This comes after the fund announced it would reduce absolute carbon emissions from its investment portfolios by 33% by 2030, and will transition to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Across our entire portfolio we exclude certain investments in companies related to thermal coal. From 1 July 2020, the restriction was extended to all investments, regardless of whether those investments were new or existing," HESTA said.

Additionally, the fund said it has removed the pandemic exclusion that was included in death, TPD and income protection cover.

"Our insurer previously had the right to invoke a clause to exclude the payment of death benefits in certain circumstances due to Pandemic Illness," HESTA said.

"This clause was never invoked by our insurer when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. The non-applied pandemic exclusion has been removed from the insurance policies."

Additionally, from October 1, death, lump-sum TPD benefits and permanent incapacity support benefits received from the insurer will be invested in the cash and term deposits option as a result of the overall investment option changes.

The fund also announced a number of investment changes, in addition to the ones it announced in mid-August.

From 1 October 2020, the HESTA and HESTA Personal Super Product Disclosure Statements have been updated to remove the five-year medium-term investment objectives for each investment option, given the long-term nature of super investments.

The growth and defensive classification in the asset classes of property and infrastructure has been updated to align with the APRA Information Paper Heatmap - MySuper products"released in November 2019

Finally, from 1 October 2020, information about HESTA's foreign currency hedge strategy for each investment option will be removed.

Read more: HESTAMary DelahuntyAPRAHeatmapFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA expands super data collection
APRA reviews priorities in super
APRA reopens for licences
HESTA partners for global equities
HESTA takes active approach to class actions
APRA issues new licence conditions on NULIS
HESTA awards three-year mandate
New platform launches for super funds
APRA spells out unlisted asset valuation standards
HESTA advocates for change post Rio blast
Editor's Choice
UK pensions to factor in climate change risk
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
UK pension funds may soon be required by law to report on the risks climate change could have on their members' investments, becoming the first major economy to do so.
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
The growth in sustainable index funds shows no sign of abating as assets under management double to US$250 billion in just three years.
Super fund expands investment exclusions
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:30PM
A $52 billion super fund has updated its product disclosure statements to exclude investment in any company that provides services to detention centres.
Australia most active region in Q2: Research
ALLY SELBY  |   12:28PM
New research has revealed that Australians were the most active institutional investment community within the Asia Pacific region in the second quarter of the year, with interest directed to long-only Australian equity strategies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0k8EaDzm