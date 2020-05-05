NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super fund delays successor fund transfer
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:26PM

A retail superannuation fund has postponed its MySuper transition to a $16.5 billion industry fund citing market uncertainty and volatility arising from COVID-19.

Perpetual's MySuper product was to transition to CareSuper effective around May 1 as its inflows slowed down significantly during FY19 and five-year performance slipped, Financial Standard first reported March 20.

However, at the end of that month, COVID-19 put a halt to the successor fund transfer plans.

"Due to the market volatility and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Perpetual Superannuation Limited (the Trustee), has decided to postpone the transfer until later in the calendar year," Perpetual said in a statement to members.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"This decision was made to protect the superannuation benefits of members from the increased risks of undertaking a transfer in the current market environment."

A spokesperson confirmed this morning that the trustee has not yet set a new date for transfer.

Perpetual MySuper ranked 21st for one-year returns to June 2019, however it sits in 52nd place over five years. For comparison, CareSuper is ranked 11th over five years, according to Rainmaker data.

Perpetual is not the only trustee to delay a successor fund transfer of late.

In March, Tasplan and MTAA Super, who committed to a merger late last year, moved back the date of the merger from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, citing COVID-19.

AMP has also delayed its transfer of corporate client Anglican National Super to the new fund chosen by its board, Mercer, citing COVID-19.

Late last month, QSuper and SunSuper delayed their merger saying due diligence was tougher while while staff are working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another superannuation fund, Funds SA has delayed its process of shifting to a new custodian amid the volatility.

?

Read more: PerpetualMySuperSuccessor fund transferCareSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MySuper bounces back
NFP super fund performance revealed
Perpetual executive jumps to Xplore
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
Industry fund revalues unlisted assets
Vanguard boosts superannuation team
CareSuper leads super satisfaction
Dow skyrockets in two-day winning streak
APRA heat map update in doubt
Perpetual exits MySuper
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nWfBSZFP