Super fund delays successor fund transfer

A retail superannuation fund has postponed its MySuper transition to a $16.5 billion industry fund citing market uncertainty and volatility arising from COVID-19.

Perpetual's MySuper product was to transition to CareSuper effective around May 1 as its inflows slowed down significantly during FY19 and five-year performance slipped, Financial Standard first reported March 20.

However, at the end of that month, COVID-19 put a halt to the successor fund transfer plans.

"Due to the market volatility and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Perpetual Superannuation Limited (the Trustee), has decided to postpone the transfer until later in the calendar year," Perpetual said in a statement to members.

"This decision was made to protect the superannuation benefits of members from the increased risks of undertaking a transfer in the current market environment."

A spokesperson confirmed this morning that the trustee has not yet set a new date for transfer.

Perpetual MySuper ranked 21st for one-year returns to June 2019, however it sits in 52nd place over five years. For comparison, CareSuper is ranked 11th over five years, according to Rainmaker data.

Perpetual is not the only trustee to delay a successor fund transfer of late.

In March, Tasplan and MTAA Super, who committed to a merger late last year, moved back the date of the merger from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, citing COVID-19.

AMP has also delayed its transfer of corporate client Anglican National Super to the new fund chosen by its board, Mercer, citing COVID-19.

Late last month, QSuper and SunSuper delayed their merger saying due diligence was tougher while while staff are working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another superannuation fund, Funds SA has delayed its process of shifting to a new custodian amid the volatility.

?