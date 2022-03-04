Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer

One of the 13 super funds to fail last year's performance test is going to halve its percentage-based administration fee, a move expected to cement it as one of the cheapest MySuper products on offer.

AMG Super will reduce the percentage-based component of the admin fee charged to members in its MySuper option, which currently sits at 0.41% of assets per year.

From April 1, it will drop to 0.22% of assets per year. It will continue to be charged on top of the $65 members also pay per year, or $1.25 per week.

There will also be a change to the indirect cost ratio, which is estimated to be 0.004% of assets. Previously it was 0.04%.

As a result of the reduction, Rainmaker analysis suggests AMG will have one of the lowest cost MySuper products in Australia, with total fees charged by AMG MySuper to come in at 0.47% per annum. The current industry average is about 1%, according to Rainmaker.

The move comes as several other funds signal fee changes, including Media Super confirming fees will rise following its merger with Cbus next month, and the newly created Australian Retirement Trust anticipating fee cuts in the coming months.

Meanwhile, AMG Super has also appointed a new group insurer ahead of Hannover Life RE exiting the market.

Also effective April 1, AIA will take over the group insurance mandate for the fund.

AIA will retain the existing insurance arrangements, with no changes to terms, conditions or premiums for members, AMG Super said.

AMG Super has about $1.6 billion in funds under management and about 15,000 members.