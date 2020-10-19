NEWS
Executive Appointments
Super fund chief to retire
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:44PM

The long-serving chief executive of an industry superannuation fund has announced their intention to retire.

Bill McRobert will depart as chief executive of the Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund (MIESF) in March of next year.

The decision brings to an end 13 years of leadership for McRobert, who took over in November 2007.

MIESF chair Chris White described McRobert as the driving force behind the fund's competitive "investment performance, very low costs and personalised service to members" despite challenges facing smaller super funds.

"The fact that MIESF, while focused on providing straightforward MySuper benefits to meatworkers at minimal cost and at lower investment risk, has also been able to produce top tier investment performance, is a tribute to Bill's skill and dedication," White said.

"On behalf of the board, staff and members, I thank Bill for his committed service and wish him well for the future."

Also commenting, McRobert said: "I am very pleased to have maintained the ethos of one of the longest established industrial superannuation funds."

"By retaining simple benefits, we have been able to operate as one of the lowest cost super funds in Australia. And our MySuper investment returns over one, three and five years ended 30 June 2020 are each in the top three of MySuper investment returns of all funds over those periods."

Rainmaker data shows MIESF, established in 1981, is home to about 18,000 members and has $877 million in funds under management.

