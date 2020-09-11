NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
BY KARREN VERGARA, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 SEP 2020   12:47PM

Two major superannuation funds are reviewing their remuneration structures as a result of COVID-19, which will potentially see many executive pay reduce, a public hearing found.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia appeared before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics yesterday, answering questions about the impact the global pandemic is having on executive pay.

Chair Tim Wilson pointed out AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk's stance, which is advocating for remuneration to be reviewed and consequently reduced on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and weaker investment performance.

Elia did not outright agree or disagree with this reasoning, but mentioned that Hostplus's remuneration committee will meet next week and review salaries.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"There is obviously a fixed base salary, and then there's a variable component. And there is no doubt that those variable elements will certainly be impacted as a consequence of the performance of the fund, particularly the area of over investment returns," he said.

Wilson pressed if the remuneration committee will consider other extenuating factors, like many Hostplus members who work in hospitality losing their income as a result of the pandemic, which should be factored in when reducing bonuses.

Elia said that "we are getting on with the job" and that the super fund has not put its hand up for JobKeeper.

"[Ultimately] we are focused on continuing to work for the benefit of our members. Certainly our industry has not been impacted. Our job is to invest money. Our job has also been to assist the government in relation to its early release scheme payments...," he said.

An investigation by News Corp found Elia was the highest paid chief executive last financial year, earning $1.19 million. He is followed by Silk, who received $1.06 million, while QSuper's chief Michael Pennisi was paid $1.02 million.

Among the highest-paid chief investment officers, News Corp found UniSuper's John Pearce was the highest paid among his peers at $1.73 million, while AustralianSuper's Mark Delaney earned $1.63 million and Damian Graham from First State Super's received $1.33 million.

Read more: HostplusSuperannuationAustralianSuperDamian GrahamDavid EliaFirst State SuperIan SilkJobKeeperJohn PearceMark DelaneyMichael PennisiTim WilsonUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
Industry funds triumph July performance
JobKeeper extension passed
New law backs choice of fund
Super fund tops up Tribeca mandate
Chief economist update: Is Dan still the man?
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
First State Super makes first take-private bid
APRA reviews priorities in super
Super fund deputy chief departs
Editor's Choice
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
KARREN VERGARA, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Two major superannuation funds are reviewing their remuneration structures as a result of COVID-19, which will potentially see many executive pay reduce, a public hearing found.
Super fund tops up Tribeca mandate
KANIKA SOOD
Jun Bei Liu's long/short Australian equities fund has won a $300 million top up from a superannuation fund, as it inches back towards its old size.
Investors welcome Rio resignations
ELIZA BAVIN
Chief executive of Rio Tinto, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, will step down following pressure from investors and indigenous leaders over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in May.
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Colonial First State has entered into a partnership with graduate coaching provider Striver in order to drive graduates into the financial advice industry.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
14
VIC Legislation Discussion Group 
SEP
14
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Jpzycic1