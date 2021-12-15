Super fund appoints new insurer

Having had separate insurance arrangements to date, next year will see Equip and Catholic Super adopt the same insurer - putting an end to some longstanding arrangements.

Effective 1 July 2022, members of Equip and Catholic Super will be covered by MetLife Australia.

It marks the end of lengthy relationships for both funds and their existing insurers. TAL has provided cover for Catholic Super members since 2008. Meanwhile, since 2006 Equip's group insurance has been provided by Hannover Life Re, which is exiting the market.

The appointment of MetLife follows a lengthy tender process focused on ensuring long-term value was delivered to members, Equip and Catholic Super chief executive Scott Cameron said.

MetLife's enhanced offering and ability to deliver tailored solutions across a diverse membership base were positives for the fund, as is its ability to support inorganic growth opportunities, he added.

"We were focused on appointing an experienced, committed, and sustainable insurance partner to support the fund's long-term growth strategy and to elevate the experience of both our members and our employers," Cameron said.

The fund said members will have access to enhanced online functionality including an integrated application process for insurance applications, changes, claims lodgement and tracking. They will also be able to access MetLife's 360Health program.

"I'd personally like to thank both TAL and Hannover for their support of our members over their tenure as our insurers, both companies have been strong business partners across periods of growth and increased regulatory change," Cameron said.

The appointment marks MetLife's sixth superannuation fund contract. It is already the group insurer for Hostplus, CareSuper, Spirt Super and Qantas Super. It is also group insurer for Statewide Super which is preparing to merge with Hostplus.