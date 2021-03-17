NEWS
Executive Appointments
Super fund appoints head of asset allocation
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAR 2021   12:22PM

Australian Ethical (AEF) has announced the appointment of a new head of asset allocation following the promotion of Mike Murray.

AEF has appointed John Woods to head of asset allocation, where he will be responsible for the balanced fund and overall strategic asset allocation process.

This comes after the recent promotion of Mike Murray to head of domestic equities.

Woods joins AEF from MLC where he held portfolio management responsibilities including assisting in asset allocation for suites of multi-asset portfolios that cover the full spectrum of investor risk appetites.

Prior to that Woods also held roles at CLSA, Macquarie and IBM.

AEF chief investment officer David Macri said AEF has a long track record of producing above-market returns by specialising in responsible investment.

"Investing in future-focused talent and technology will help us to maintain this position and continue to keep us in good stead in achieving these stellar results," Macri said.

The hire comes as the fund also announced it is focussed on expanding to be comes one of Australia's largest investment managers by 2030.

AEF said it will be investing in portfolio and risk management technologies that it believes will help create the industry best practices of the future, as well as continuing to add to its investment team.

"This year, we are investing in our growth, and setting the ambitious target of becoming one of Australia's largest investment managers by 2030," Macri said.

"As interest in responsible investing increases, we're future-proofing our process, procedures, technology, and people to safeguard our position as Australia's leading responsible investor."

Read more: AEFMike MurrayAustralian EthicalDavid MacriJohn WoodsCLSAIBMMacquarieMLC
