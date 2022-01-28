NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Super fund appoints ESG, listed equities lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 28 JAN 2022   11:40AM

The newly merged LGIAsuper and Energy Super has promoted Fiona Mann to head of listed equities and ESG.

In this unique role, Mann is responsible for the performance, construction, and continuous management of the global and Australian equities asset classes.

Additionally, she will also be responsible for the ESG integration and ESG risk management across all of the fund's investments and asset classes.

Before her promotion, Mann provided expert ESG analysis for Energy Super. And when LGIAsuper and Energy Super merged last year, she joined the integrated team, bringing unique, member-focused insights to the asset owner's investment strategy.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said the newly created role reflected Mann's two areas of expertise. "This ensures that members can be confident their superannuation is transparently, ethically, and strategically managed," she explained.

"Fiona's promotion to the senior leadership team is a natural fit, and I am confident she will continue to be an absolute asset to our fund and our members.

"In particular, I believe Fiona's ability to map how non-financial factors impact the long-term investment horizons of our assets will prove invaluable to our fund and our members as we finalise our next stage of transformation in 2022."

Commenting on the role, Mann said she felt extremely fortunate to combine the two areas she is passionate about - ESG/responsible investing and equities.

"There are benefits to members in having a role where ESG sits alongside an investment focus," she added.

"Additionally, equities is a significant part of the fund's assets and also an area we can make significant gains in ESG.

"Having an in-depth, hands-on understanding of that portfolio will enable us to ensure that ESG is truly embedded as business as usual, and also to recognise and implement opportunities immediately, driven by a day-to-day working knowledge of the asset class.'

Mann argued that working closely with other asset class managers meant she was close to what is happening across the whole fund, whether fixed interest, credit, or real assets.

"This will result in the creation of a portfolio of high-quality ESG rated investments for members," she noted.

"We have done a lot of work in the last six months positioning portfolios for the merged fund, and members will see a lot of progress in the ESG space over the next year. I am looking forward to getting out and about and amongst the members to share this with them."

Before joining Energy Super in 2020, Mann did ten-year stints at both boutique funds management firm Antipodal Capital Management and QIC. At the Queensland investment giant, she worked initially as an investment analyst before becoming a product specialist and business development manager.

Last month the super fund appointed Mark Rider as chief investment officer, hiring from Christian Super.

Read more: ESGEnergy SuperLGIAsuperAntipodal Capital ManagementChristian SuperFiona MannKate FarrarMark RiderQIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HSBC receives ESG accolades, criticism on same day
T. Rowe Price launches new impact fund
SSGA chief executive to retire
200% more ESG investments from sovereign funds
PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC
Christian Super hires former Mercer executive
Christian Super investment chief in new role
QIC adds new investment role
Plato readies new ESG strategies
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises

Editor's Choice

The future is bright for BT: Rady

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As he marks 90 days as chief executive, Matt Rady tells Financial Standard how, despite the industry exodus and the company's own challenges in 2021, financial advisers are increasingly turning to BT Financial Group.

MFS recruits BNP Paribas executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of wholesale distribution at BNP Paribas Asset Management has taken on a similar role at MFS Investment Management.

Education reforms are promising: SAFAA

KARREN VERGARA
The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association argues that potential reforms to education standards will put the industry on a level playing field with other professions.

PRI hires from Spirit Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The local branch of the UN Principles for Responsible Investing has bolstered its team, hiring Spirit Super's general manager for strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.