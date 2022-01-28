Super fund appoints ESG, listed equities lead

The newly merged LGIAsuper and Energy Super has promoted Fiona Mann to head of listed equities and ESG.

In this unique role, Mann is responsible for the performance, construction, and continuous management of the global and Australian equities asset classes.

Additionally, she will also be responsible for the ESG integration and ESG risk management across all of the fund's investments and asset classes.

Before her promotion, Mann provided expert ESG analysis for Energy Super. And when LGIAsuper and Energy Super merged last year, she joined the integrated team, bringing unique, member-focused insights to the asset owner's investment strategy.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said the newly created role reflected Mann's two areas of expertise. "This ensures that members can be confident their superannuation is transparently, ethically, and strategically managed," she explained.

"Fiona's promotion to the senior leadership team is a natural fit, and I am confident she will continue to be an absolute asset to our fund and our members.

"In particular, I believe Fiona's ability to map how non-financial factors impact the long-term investment horizons of our assets will prove invaluable to our fund and our members as we finalise our next stage of transformation in 2022."

Commenting on the role, Mann said she felt extremely fortunate to combine the two areas she is passionate about - ESG/responsible investing and equities.

"There are benefits to members in having a role where ESG sits alongside an investment focus," she added.

"Additionally, equities is a significant part of the fund's assets and also an area we can make significant gains in ESG.

"Having an in-depth, hands-on understanding of that portfolio will enable us to ensure that ESG is truly embedded as business as usual, and also to recognise and implement opportunities immediately, driven by a day-to-day working knowledge of the asset class.'

Mann argued that working closely with other asset class managers meant she was close to what is happening across the whole fund, whether fixed interest, credit, or real assets.

"This will result in the creation of a portfolio of high-quality ESG rated investments for members," she noted.

"We have done a lot of work in the last six months positioning portfolios for the merged fund, and members will see a lot of progress in the ESG space over the next year. I am looking forward to getting out and about and amongst the members to share this with them."

Before joining Energy Super in 2020, Mann did ten-year stints at both boutique funds management firm Antipodal Capital Management and QIC. At the Queensland investment giant, she worked initially as an investment analyst before becoming a product specialist and business development manager.

Last month the super fund appointed Mark Rider as chief investment officer, hiring from Christian Super.