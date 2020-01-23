Super fund adds first operations lead

The longstanding operations lead at a major superannuation fund has resigned, taking on a newly created executive role at a much smaller industry fund.

UniSuper's general manager, operations Steven Leach departed the fund this month after almost a decade of service. In the interim, he is being replaced by manager, member and employer administration Joseph Zahra, UniSuper confirmed.

He first joined the fund in 2010 from Hostplus where he was national administration manager. Prior to that, he was national operations manager at Superpartners.

Leach has now joined Vision Super in the newly created role of general manager, operations.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Vision Super chief executive Stephen Rowe said he was delighted with the new hire.

"As Vision Super looks to the future and to growth, we're expanding our executive team. Although we're a very efficiently internally administered fund, we are always looking for innovation and Steven brings a wealth of experience in overseeing the operations of a large industry fund," Rowe said.

It's the first of two new executive roles at the $9.6 billion fund, having also added a general manager, data and analytics to the team.

Former investment operations manager Emma Robertson has been promoted to the new role in what marks her fifth year at Vision Super.

Prior to joining the fund in 2015, Robertson was an associate director at Deloitte. She has also previously held roles with EY, Mercer and Towers Perrin.

Commenting on the thinking behind the new role, Rowe said: "The quality and governance of our data is critical to the development of our fund strategy and to our members, employers and other stakeholders, and is only going to be more important as we grow."