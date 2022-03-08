NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Super Fierce targets gender wealth gap

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   12:46PM

The scalable advice platform aimed at addressing the gender wealth gap has officially launched this International Women's Day, with narrowing the superannuation its primary focus.

The Super Fierce platform primarily compares superannuation products with the express aim of ensuring women retire with more, saying analysis of Grattan Institute data found the average Australian woman stands to save $102,000 in fees by switching to a lower cost super fund.

The platform collates their super information, runs the numbers through its proprietary calculator and compares against every open fund in market. It then provides a digital Statement of Advice and provides assistance in switching, if needed.

As of February, women have already saved about $25 million in lifetime fees using the tool, Super Fierce said. The aim is to save women $100 million by July.

The official launch follows a recent capital raise, with the funds to support the platform's expansion, including the launch of new products.

Interestingly, Super Fierce said the raise was largely supported by women. However, despite accounting for more than half the investors, on average they contributed about 24% less than male investors.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The platform also comprises a charitable initiative, Fierce Impact, established to address issues women face such as homelessness and violence and harassment. For every person who switches funds through Super Fierce, $100 is donated to Fierce Impact.

Super Fierce was founded by Trenna Probert, a former head of strategy, Asia Pacific for Macquarie Group.

"There are many studies that have tried to calculate the superannuation retirement gap, and the findings range between 34% to 67%. Many of these studies, however, incorrectly exclude the huge number of people that retire with no super at all, and the vast majority of those are women. So, these numbers are much lower than reality," Probert said.

Super Fierce estimates the real super gap is likely around the 50% mark.

"There is a particularly high penalty for mothers, which is ridiculous given parenting is the one thing that no society or economy can do without. The average penalty is $280,000 for a woman with two children who takes an average six years out of paid work and then returns to part-time work," Probert said.

"Super Fierce helps women to minimise this penalty through a number of scalable wealth advice strategies, beginning with removing unnecessary fees."

Read more: Super FierceInternational Women's DayTrenna ProbertMacquarie GroupGrattan Institute
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers can help female clients 'break the bias'
Mercer creates local sales lead role
Investment strategy lead joins Firetrail fund
Fidelity investment specialist exits
New members on Markets Disciplinary Panel
Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief
Macquarie leads Aussie managers in global ranking
Carolyn Colley joins Milford board
Mason Stevens grows distribution team
Realside Financial Group adds to team

Editor's Choice

Super Fierce targets gender wealth gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
The scalable advice platform aimed at addressing the gender wealth gap has officially launched this International Women's Day, with narrowing the superannuation its primary focus.

Action on super gap slow, small

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:44AM
The $450 threshold, a relic of the superannuation system from 1992 when employers argued it would be too difficult for administrators to pay super on small wages, has finally been scrapped in a win for women - but this is just one small step in addressing the significant gap in super savings between ...

Women own $1.2tn in super: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:52PM
About $1.2 trillion of the total superannuation savings held by Australians belongs to women, with most held by Australian Retirement Trust while Rest has the most female members.

Advisers can help female clients 'break the bias'

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:52PM
While the proportion of women investing is picking up the pace, the number of female investors still lags behind men - but financial advisers can help.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.