Super Fierce targets gender wealth gap

The scalable advice platform aimed at addressing the gender wealth gap has officially launched this International Women's Day, with narrowing the superannuation its primary focus.

The Super Fierce platform primarily compares superannuation products with the express aim of ensuring women retire with more, saying analysis of Grattan Institute data found the average Australian woman stands to save $102,000 in fees by switching to a lower cost super fund.

The platform collates their super information, runs the numbers through its proprietary calculator and compares against every open fund in market. It then provides a digital Statement of Advice and provides assistance in switching, if needed.

As of February, women have already saved about $25 million in lifetime fees using the tool, Super Fierce said. The aim is to save women $100 million by July.

The official launch follows a recent capital raise, with the funds to support the platform's expansion, including the launch of new products.

Interestingly, Super Fierce said the raise was largely supported by women. However, despite accounting for more than half the investors, on average they contributed about 24% less than male investors.

The platform also comprises a charitable initiative, Fierce Impact, established to address issues women face such as homelessness and violence and harassment. For every person who switches funds through Super Fierce, $100 is donated to Fierce Impact.

Super Fierce was founded by Trenna Probert, a former head of strategy, Asia Pacific for Macquarie Group.

"There are many studies that have tried to calculate the superannuation retirement gap, and the findings range between 34% to 67%. Many of these studies, however, incorrectly exclude the huge number of people that retire with no super at all, and the vast majority of those are women. So, these numbers are much lower than reality," Probert said.

Super Fierce estimates the real super gap is likely around the 50% mark.

"There is a particularly high penalty for mothers, which is ridiculous given parenting is the one thing that no society or economy can do without. The average penalty is $280,000 for a woman with two children who takes an average six years out of paid work and then returns to part-time work," Probert said.

"Super Fierce helps women to minimise this penalty through a number of scalable wealth advice strategies, beginning with removing unnecessary fees."