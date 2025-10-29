Super fees continue to fall: Rainmaker

The Superannuation Benchmarking Report by Rainmaker Information shows FY25 saw superannuation fund fees fall for the sixth consecutive year.

Super fund members, including self-managed super fund (SMSF) members, paid an industry aggregate of $34 billion in fees in FY25. While this is a 5% increase in total fees paid, it is outpaced by 7% growth across superannuation funds under management.

Rainmaker Information's executive director of research David Gallagher said: "Super fund consolidation and their respective FUM growth has created increased economies of scale, which, alongside increased investments in indexed products, have been two key drivers for fees declining in percentage terms."

Fee benchmarks have continued to fall across MySuper and workplace products, however they increased for personal and retirement products.

MySuper maintains its position as the most fee-competitive segment. On average, MySuper fees fell by 0.07% per annum to 0.87%, marking the seventh consecutive year of fee reduction.

Not-for-profit MySuper products recorded an 8% drop in total expense ratio (TER) to 0.85% per annum, while retail MySuper products experienced a small increase of 2% to a TER of 0.96% per annum.

Personal product fees increased by 9% which is the biggest growth across all segments.

Meantime, retirement product fees grew by 4.7% due to increases in retail retirement products, while not-for-profit retirement fees reduced by 4%.

Gallagher said: "The key reason why not-for-profit funds are cheaper than retail funds is lower overall administration costs."

"Not-for-profit funds have an average 0.11% admin fee advantage (unchanged from last year), while retail funds have an average 0.05% investment fee advantage (down from 0.07%)."