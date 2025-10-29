Newspaper icon
Super fees continue to fall: Rainmaker

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 OCT 2025   12:40PM

The Superannuation Benchmarking Report by Rainmaker Information shows FY25 saw superannuation fund fees fall for the sixth consecutive year.

Super fund members, including self-managed super fund (SMSF) members, paid an industry aggregate of $34 billion in fees in FY25. While this is a 5% increase in total fees paid, it is outpaced by 7% growth across superannuation funds under management.

Rainmaker Information's executive director of research David Gallagher said: "Super fund consolidation and their respective FUM growth has created increased economies of scale, which, alongside increased investments in indexed products, have been two key drivers for fees declining in percentage terms."

Fee benchmarks have continued to fall across MySuper and workplace products, however they increased for personal and retirement products.

MySuper maintains its position as the most fee-competitive segment. On average, MySuper fees fell by 0.07% per annum to 0.87%, marking the seventh consecutive year of fee reduction.

Not-for-profit MySuper products recorded an 8% drop in total expense ratio (TER) to 0.85% per annum, while retail MySuper products experienced a small increase of 2% to a TER of 0.96% per annum.

Personal product fees increased by 9% which is the biggest growth across all segments.

Meantime, retirement product fees grew by 4.7% due to increases in retail retirement products, while not-for-profit retirement fees reduced by 4%.

Gallagher said: "The key reason why not-for-profit funds are cheaper than retail funds is lower overall administration costs."

"Not-for-profit funds have an average 0.11% admin fee advantage (unchanged from last year), while retail funds have an average 0.05% investment fee advantage (down from 0.07%)."

Read more: MySuperRainmaker InformationSuperannuation Benchmarking Report
November rate cut likely off the table as inflation lifts

ELIZA BAVIN
CPI rose 3.2% annually in the September quarter, up from 2.1% in June, dashing hopes of an interest rate cut in November.

Government's rush to implement Payday Super is 'reckless': Coalition

MATTHEW WAI
Although Payday Super addresses critical issues, including the $5 billion in unpaid super, the Coalition believes the government's "rushed implementation" of the bill could hurt the economy.

Uniseed appoints chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Uniseed has appointed Alastair Hick as its chief executive starting January 2026, succeeding Peter Devine who will leave the organisation in December after 20 years in the role.

PacSuper extends mandate with Perpetual

KARREN VERGARA
Papua New Guinea superannuation fund PacSuper has extended its contract with Perpetual Investment Management and expanded its multi-asset mandate.

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

