Superannuation
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 22 JAN 2021   11:47AM

Superannuation funds are making changes to investment portfolios ahead of the Your Future, Your Super legislation which in turn could lead to more volatility and less diversification for members.

Speaking at a media briefing, Schroders head of distribution Graeme Mather said from conversations he has been having with superannuation clients, they are focused in on the implications of the performance benchmarking test.

As announced in the 20/21 federal budget, the performance benchmarking tests the net investment performance of MySuper products and is slated to commence from 1 July 2021.

The products that have underperformed APRA's standards over two consecutive annual tests will be prohibited from receiving new members until a further annual test that shows they are no longer underperforming.

Mather said super funds are concerned how the test will affect portfolio management and consequently are changing exposures.

"The implications for members may be that their portfolios are less diversified, have more volatility and less exposure to private assets," he later told Financial Standard.

"The conversations that I'm having with asset owners more broadly is that some have increased their passive exposure and some have adjusted their asset allocation to be more benchmark aware."

Mather said of the package, reducing multiple accounts by stapling members and increased transparency is seen as a positive but the performance benchmarking remains the biggest challenge for funds.

"The industry has engaged Treasury on the details of the performance benchmarking and the consultation ended before Christmas so some tweaks might come in," he said.

"But the vast bulk of them are still assessing this and most of them are treating it as an additional risk they need to manage and the adjustments they need to make against the risk to ensure they are not too far away from APRA's benchmark."

Your Future, Your Super has garnered criticism from the industry with Industry Super Australia believing the reforms will only benefit retail funds.

In addition, Rice Warner has concerns over the benchmark will miss the impact on member outcomes for asset allocation - usually the most important source of investment returns.

And of the YourSuper comparison tool, the firm said it will not be able to compare the data accurately given its simple metric.

