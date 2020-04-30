Super CIOs defend illiquid assets

At a virtual round table hosted by QIC the chief investment officers of AustralianSuper, LGIAsuper and more defended allocations to illiquid assets.

Following weeks of scrutiny over potential liquidity issues facing super funds, the chief investments officers from AustralianSuper, First State Super, LGIAsuper, MLC, QSuper, Sunsuper, TelstraSuper and QIC State Investments - representing around $600 billion in assets for more than 6.5 million members - appeared in the QIC webinar to set the record straight.

AustralianSuper chief executive Mark Delaney said the idea that super funds do not have the liquidity to meet the early release demands brought about by financial hardship during COVID-19 is a "furphy".

"I don't think the super system has got too many illiquid assets. So I think that's a furphy," he said.

"Most of them would have two thirds of their portfolio in liquid assets and most of the money won't be accessible for a long time. So the idea they've got too much I think is wrong."

Delaney argued that COVID-19 was not that unusual of an event, when stripped down to economic basics.

He cited work from Deutsche Bank chief economist Torsten Slok who noted that the US has had a recession every decade since 1770.

"The trigger is unusual, but having a recession and a bear market in stocks is part and parcel of what we all live with," Delaney said.

"And for people who've got money in superannuation, they'll have it through five or six bear markets over their lifespan. So to go into panic mode every time one of these happens is a ridiculous idea."

However, Delaney did say he would be looking at AustralianSuper's holdings in office buildings after COVID-19.

"There's a whole bunch of CBD buildings that are currently unoccupied," he said.

"Will people need that same allocation of CBD office space in five years' time if we start getting very comfortable with the idea of people sitting on Zoom meetings and working at home? I don't think we're talking enough about that."

Meanwhile, TelstraSuper chief investment officer Graeme Miller remains bullish on unlisted assets, saying they generate greater returns over the long term.

He stressed there was no single, ideal allocation to any risk premium for a particular portfolio, with a fund's demographics a key deciding factor.

Miller argued that equity prices were not demonstrating rational valuations in the current environment.

"We've just seen the market plunge by 38% and then rise by 27%, and to put that up as a poster child of this is sort of cogent, rational valuation of future cash flow streams, I think is a notion that then in fact can be challenged," he said.

LGIAsuper chief investment officer Troy Rieck agreed that COVID-19 isn't really going to change the way super funds invest.

"We don't think that portfolio construction, investment strategy or risk management actually changes because of COVID-19," he said.

Rather, Rieck said, COVID-19 is a valuable lesson on the importance of understanding risk.

"Risk management in particular is the one thing that you have to know really well to make sure you survive short term events like COVID-19 - and I will call it a short term event in a context of 30 to 50 year investment strategies," he said.

Rieck argued illiquidity is one of those risks, and that liquidity was always important. He slammed those who see no point in holding cash.

"We've heard a little bit of this one lately - that cash is trash. Whoever has got the cash right now is king," he said.

Rieck pointed out liquidity wasn't only valuable right now in meeting early release but in buying while markets are down, and while distressed sellers are offloading assets because they do not have the liquidity they need.

