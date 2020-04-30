NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Superannuation
Super CIOs defend illiquid assets
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   4:35PM

At a virtual round table hosted by QIC the chief investment officers of AustralianSuper, LGIAsuper and more defended allocations to illiquid assets.

Following weeks of scrutiny over potential liquidity issues facing super funds, the chief investments officers from AustralianSuper, First State Super, LGIAsuper, MLC, QSuper, Sunsuper, TelstraSuper and QIC State Investments - representing around $600 billion in assets for more than 6.5 million members - appeared in the QIC webinar to set the record straight.

AustralianSuper chief executive Mark Delaney said the idea that super funds do not have the liquidity to meet the early release demands brought about by financial hardship during COVID-19 is a "furphy".

"I don't think the super system has got too many illiquid assets. So I think that's a furphy," he said.

"Most of them would have two thirds  of their portfolio in liquid assets and most of the money won't be accessible for a long time. So the idea they've got too much I think is wrong."

Delaney argued that COVID-19 was not that unusual of an event, when stripped down to economic basics.

He cited work from Deutsche Bank chief economist Torsten Slok who noted that the US has had a recession every decade since 1770.

"The trigger is unusual, but having a recession and a bear market in stocks is part and parcel of what we all live with," Delaney said.

"And for people who've got money in superannuation, they'll have it through five or six bear markets over their lifespan. So to go into panic mode every time one of these happens is a ridiculous idea."

However, Delaney did say he would be looking at AustralianSuper's holdings in office buildings after COVID-19.

"There's a whole bunch of CBD buildings that are currently unoccupied," he said.

"Will people need that same allocation of CBD office space in five years' time if we start getting very comfortable with the idea of people sitting on Zoom meetings and working at home? I don't think we're talking enough about that."

Meanwhile, TelstraSuper chief investment officer Graeme Miller remains bullish on unlisted assets, saying they generate greater returns over the long term.

He stressed there was no single, ideal allocation to any risk premium for a particular portfolio, with a fund's demographics a key deciding factor.

Miller argued that equity prices were not demonstrating rational valuations in the current environment.

"We've just seen the market plunge by 38% and then rise by 27%, and to put that up as a poster child of this is sort of cogent, rational valuation of future cash flow streams, I think is a notion that then in fact can be challenged," he said.

LGIAsuper chief investment officer Troy Rieck agreed that COVID-19 isn't really going to change the way super funds invest.

"We don't think that portfolio construction, investment strategy or risk management actually changes because of COVID-19," he said.

Rather, Rieck said, COVID-19 is a valuable lesson on the importance of understanding risk.

"Risk management in particular is the one thing that you have to know really well to make sure you survive short term events like COVID-19 - and I will call it a short term event in a context of 30 to 50 year investment strategies," he said.

Rieck argued illiquidity is one of those risks, and that liquidity was always important. He slammed those who see no point in holding cash.

"We've heard a little bit of this one lately - that cash is trash. Whoever has got the cash right now is king," he said.

Rieck pointed out liquidity wasn't only valuable right now in meeting early release but in buying while markets are down, and while distressed sellers are offloading assets because they do not have the liquidity they need.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AustralianSuperTelstraSuperMark DelaneyTroy RieckQIC State InvestmentsGraeme MillerDeutsche BankFirst State SuperSunsuperTorsten Slok
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper pays out $320m
Queensland funds delay merger
AustralianSuper increases premiums
More super funds will merge: QMV
Never say never to RBA help: First State Super
Super should shape up on unlisted valuations: WTW
LGIAsuper revises down unlisted assets
Best MySuper products revealed
The five threats to super fund survival
Asset devaluation continues
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NGTdJb39