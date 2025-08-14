Newspaper icon
Super board moves: ART, Aware, Brighter Super

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 14 AUG 2025   10:05AM

August is a season for reporting - and board appointments. Three major super funds ART, Aware and Brighter Super announce their latest additions.

At Australian Retirement Trust (ART), multiple chair appointee Anthony Lynham will join the board on August 22.

He brings extensive experience in governance and leadership across an array of sectors, serving as chair of Day Hospitals Australia, Seqwater, Workcover Queensland and the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

He has also been a director of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Health Service and Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise.

"Anthony's experience brings a diverse and valuable range of insights to the ART Board, and builds our strengths to continue to meet the growing needs of our members." said ART chair Andrew Fraser.

Lynham has been a leader in the field of maxillofacial surgery for decades, and is a strong advocate for regional communities across Australia, and particularly Queensland.

Lloyd Williams joins Aware Super

Aware Super this week appointed Lloyd Williams to its trustee board.

He brings over 35 years of management and governance experience to the role, including as a trustee director and deputy chair of HESTA from 2012 to 2021.

He also holds current directorships with HumanAbility Jobs and Skills Council and the Victorian Portable Long Service Authority Governing Board, and membership of the Commonwealth Government's National Aged Care Advisory Council and Aged Care Transition Taskforce.

"We are delighted to welcome Lloyd Williams to our Board. Lloyd's proven track record in governance and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to work in the best interests of our members," said Christine McLoughlin, Aware Super chair.

Williams currently serves as national secretary of the Health Services Union (HSU), representing more than 110,000 members across Australia's health and community services sectors.

He fills in the board vacancy created by the departure of the fund's director Angela Nigro.

Brighter Super names Corinne Butler to the board

Corinne Butler (pictured) joins the Brighter Super board of directors.

Butler was nominated to be the employer representative director by Energy Queensland Limited, which was formally approved last month.

She is a non-executive director at Energy Queensland and chief people officer at disability services provider Aruma.

"We welcome Corinne to the Board and look forward to the valuable insights and leadership she will contribute," said the fund in a statement.

MySuper delivers 10.3% in FY25

