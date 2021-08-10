Super ASX dominance trends down: Research

Despite being among the prime targets of the government's recently launched inquiry into common ownership, new analysis from Rainmaker Information finds the share of the ASX held by superannuation funds is actually falling.

In 2019, Rainmaker predicted that by 2030 Australia's super funds would hold 50% of the ASX, as their share trended upward by about four percentage points every five years.

However, using March-end data, the research house now predicts super funds will only hold 41% of the ASX come 2030. As at March 31, they held 37%. This is split across not-for-profit funds (13%), retail funds (9%) and smaller funds or self-managed super funds (15%).

Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said the change in direction is down to NFP super funds - the bulk of the super system - reducing their holdings in recent years.

While retail funds and SMSFs are increasing their allocations to Australian equities, NFPs have reduced theirs from 24% in 2013 to 19% in 2021.

"This reset means that capital concentration of the ASX in the hands of super funds is not strengthening, but weakening," Dunnin said.

"If it was a strategic problem before, it sure shouldn't be now."

He posits that NFP funds are growing at such a rate, particularly the likes of AustralianSuper, Aware Super and Sunsuper, that having too much invested in the ASX is an investment risk.

This is likely because the ASX is so concentrated, Dunnin said, with the banks and resource sector dominating and too few tech players represented.

So, while dialing down their exposure to Australian equities, they are instead investing more overseas or turning to property, infrastructure and private equity.

He added that the analysis also demonstrates how rapidly capital markets are changing.

"For example, we recently believed that superannuation funds were going to take over the stock market and corporate Australia became very nervous... But then a lot of super fund trustees seemed to decide to move in the other direction, so now that concern has reversed," Dunnin said.

"But maybe even that interpretation is simplistic as these same trustees just tilted to global investments instead of local, which may be the canary in the coal mine telling us that Australia's stock market is already too concentrated, not diverse enough, so institutional investors are moving to greener pastures."

And, despite holding 3% more of the ASX now than they did in 2013, the fact that retail super holds 29% doesn't make much difference to the overall trend because retail funds as a sector are losing market share.

"Their impact as a strategic economic force is dampening," Dunnin said.

The inquiry into mega funds dominating the ASX follows government reform that encourages consolidation in the super sector, thereby creating mega funds.

Speaking with Financial Standard recently, Standing Committee on Economics chair and MP Tim Wilson specifically named NFP funds AustralianSuper, Cbus and Hostplus among the funds the committee will likely call upon. All three funds have been involved in mergers since the government and APRA began applying pressure on the sector.

Retail funds will also be included, alongside government funds which have yet to face scrutiny from the committee.

"I have made it clear in parliament that I have my reservations about that constant consolidation. It doesn't change the fact that if you have greater consolidation, you will have other consequences associated with that," Wilson said.

"We might come to the conclusion that there's no real problem associated, but I know the deputy chair has already raised concerns about common ownership... I wouldn't expect we'll come out of this suggesting nothing should be done."

Outside of super, Wilson said BlackRock and Vanguard will "resolutely" be included; "not just in terms of their power but their past behaviour..."

BlackRock declined to comment on the inquiry, however a global perspective published by the investment giant in December 2020 argued that asset managers of scale offer value to investors, businesses and society by injecting capital into the businesses that drive the economy. It also states that, if investors of scale were to take a backseat, smaller and individual investors would be disadvantaged.

"As stewards of investments, asset managers - particularly those that operate at scale - monitor governance standards, engage with company managers and directors, and cast informed votes on thousands of management and shareholder proposals each year," BlackRock said.

"They advocate for the interests of clients who invest through their products and services. While even large asset managers are minority investors, they play an important role in representing the long-term interest of shareholders. Were they to take a to take a backseat on stewardship, smaller and individual shareholders would be most affected by a loss of voice."