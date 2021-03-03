NEWS
Superannuation
Super assets hit record high
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   12:39PM

The superannuation sector's assets reached a milestone of $3.04 trillion at the end of 2020.

While the investments of superannuation funds copped a beating when the pandemic hit around this time last year, APRA's December 2020 statistics shows that the asset pool rebounded 7.7%.

On a year-on-year basis, the asset pool rose 2.2%, buoyed by APRA-regulated assets, which increased 3% to $2.06 trillion. The self-managed super fund sector was flat at $764.2 billion.

Pitting retail funds against industry funds, the latter jumped 6% to $817.9 billion year on year, while the retail sector declined 1% to $633.6 billion over the prior period.

Corporate funds are also on a downward trend, with assets of $58 billion slowing down by 4% year on year. Public-sector funds increased by 6% to $552.6 billion.

There were 96 MySuper products at the end of last year, 12 less than the prior year, thanks to APRA's heatmap weeding out underperformers. MySuper's assets reached $812.2 billion, up 7.8%.

The minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume said the balance is a clear indicator of the resilience of the superannuation system.

"However, as we've said countless times, our system is not perfect. High fees, persistently underperforming funds and too many duplicate accounts are a drag on the system. Australians can be reassured that the Morrison government is determined to continue our arc of reform ensuring the superannuation system is working harder for all Australians," Hume said.

Despite the fact that about $37.3 billion was withdrawn as a result of the government's early release of super scheme, the second half of 2020 enjoyed a strong market recovery.

During the quarter, net contribution flows were $8.3 billion and $7.7 billion for the year. Total benefit payments in the year to December 2020 were $113.3 billion.

A Plan For Life analysis shows that $119 billion was withdrawn over 2019 or 9.10% on average. This is higher compared to 2015, which saw 7.28% on average withdrawn from super.

