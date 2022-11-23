Super assets decline despite contributions surge

Total superannuation assets dropped 3.2% in the year to September 30 despite a 12% increase in contributions.

APRA's latest statistics show $150.2 billion in contributions were made in the period, which is about 12% higher than the previous corresponding period, however increased interest rates, supply chain issues and a revised outlook for global growth have taken their toll.

The value of assets dropped across each super segment, with the largest - APRA-regulated assets - dipping 3.1% to $2.25 trillion. Total assets in self-managed superannuation funds dropped 2.8% to $865.2 billion, exempt public sector schemes by 6.6% to $153.2 billion, and the balance of life office statutory fund assets by 6.7% to $51.3 billion.

Total assets held in MySuper products dropped 3.8% to $887.4 billion.

The increase in contributions was largely driven by the increase to the Superannuation Guarantee, but also by increased personal contributions which were up 17.2% over the year to $36.6 billion. Employer contributions rose 10.4% to $111 billion.

In terms of benefits, payments totalled $88.2 billion, up 7.8% year on year. Pension payments were $40.5 billion, up 2.9%, and lump sum payments were up 12.4% at $47.7 billion.

Turning to asset allocation, APRA said that of the $2.1 trillion in investments, 52.4% was in equities. This is broken down into 21.7% for Australian equities, 25.4% for global equities, and 5.3% in unlisted.

Fixed income and cash together comprise 29.1% of investments, while property and infrastructure account for 16.1% and other assets comprise 2.3%.

The rate of return (ROR) for funds with more than six members was -0.7% for the September quarter and -6.4% for the year to September end.

"This is the third consecutive quarter of negative quarterly ROR, as investment markets have suffered losses predominantly due to tightening monetary policy by many central banks globally, continuing uncertainty largely related to the conflict in Ukraine, pressures from disrupted supply chains and weaker outlook for global growth," APRA said.

"The five-year average annualised ROR was 4.8%, down from 7.8% in September 2021."