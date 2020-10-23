NEWS
Financial Planning
Super advice firm buys robo-adviser
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   11:44AM

Digital superannuation advice provider SuperEd has acquired robo-advice provider Clover.

SuperEd provides a number of services such as intra-fund advice for superannuation members and Retirement Essentials which assists Australians applying for the age pension.

The acquisition will broaden its offering as Clover allows low-cost entry for the many Australians with insufficient wealth or financial resources to seek financial and investment advice.

SuperEd was established by former Vanguard Australia head Jeremy Duffield alongside former Westpac executive Hugh Morrow who is now SuperEd chief executive.

The mission is to deliver affordable pre-retirement advice to more Australians through the use technology.

Morrow said Clover's capabilities will be used in implementing its retirement advice.

"It fits really well with our existing capabilities and moves us forward in terms of our strategic plans to deliver better retirement outcomes," he said.

Clover's co-founder and chief executive Sahil Kaura said the transaction is a big win for its customers.

"Over time, Clover's customers will be able to take advantage of SuperEd's range of proprietary retirement planning and digital advice tools."

The acquisition follows Six Park's whitepaper released this week that concluded robo-advice may be a solution for the increased demand for affordable and accessible advice.

It noted that robo-advice is not in direct competition with financial advisers, but rather digital and holistic advice are complementary offerings.

Six Park chief executive Pat Garrett said: "[..] In fact, when a human element is added to a service like robo- or digital- advice, the conversion rate of customers who actually implement the advice drastically increases."

