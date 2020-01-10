NEWS
Executive Appointments
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:22PM

A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.

Cate Wood has joined the Sunsuper board, bringing with her more than 20 years in leadership roles in profit-for-member superannuation, including as chair of CareSuper and chief executive of AGEST Super, prior to its merger with AustralianSuper.

The appointment adds another notch to Wood's already impressive resume, currently serving as the chair of Women in Super and a director of Industry Super Australia, ISPT and the Mother's Day Classic Foundation.

Wood was formerly the president of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, as well as the assistant secretary of the Australian Services Union and the chief executive of the Trade Union Training Authority.

Throughout her career she has been an advocate for gender diversity in business, formerly chairing the ACTU Women's Committee.

Mark Goodey also joins the Sunsuper board as a director. Goodey is currently the chief financial officer for the Australian Workers Union in Queensland, and formerly served as a finance and compliance officer for the Australian Services Union.

Sunsuper chair Andrew Fraser welcomed the new appointments.

"Wood and Goodey bring skills and experience that will add to the capacity of our Board to lead and govern the fund in the interests of its 1.4 million members," he said.

Wood fills an existing vacancy on the Sunsuper board, while Goodey joined the board on January 1 this year.

Fraser took the opportunity to recognise the work of Sunsuper's departing chair, Ben Swan.

"I also acknowledge and thank the former chair, Ben Swan for his service to the board, and wish him all the best in the future," Fraser said.

Sunsuper has more than $70 billion under management, with more than 1.4 million members across Australia.

