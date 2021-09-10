NEWS
Executive Appointments

Sunsuper, QSuper finalise executive team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 SEP 2021   11:44AM

The funds have announced two new hires as they work towards finalising their merger and the creation of a $200 billion Queensland mega fund.

Anthony Rose has been appointed chief financial officer, and Helen Jackson has been appointed chief people officer.

Rose joins from Credit Suisse Australia, where he was managing director of the financial institutions group.

He has experience in leadership positions including chief financial officer with Bank of Queensland and Suncorp Bank. Rose also worked in investment banking at Citi and Merrill Lynch Australia.

Jackson has 35 years' experience in organisational development, human resource management and culture change.

She has held senior roles at Queensland Rail, Westpac, Ernst & Young and the NSW government as well as in start-ups.

Bernard Reilly, chief executive of the merged fund, said both appointees have impressive backgrounds and bring strong commercial experience to the roles.

"At merger, we will be Australia's second largest superannuation fund with two million members, and we have created a leadership team equipped to serve their needs," he said.

"The executive team has a blend of experience and background and, most importantly, a shared commitment to the best financial interests of our members. These appointments are another important step in setting up our merged fund for success and the board and I are confident this executive team is well placed to deliver for our members and our people."

The executive team for the merged fund was confirmed in June.

Most notably, Sunsuper's chief investment officer Ian Patrick will retain his role following the merger. QSuper chief investment officer Charles Woodhouse will serve as his deputy.

QSuper's chief risk officer Anne Browne will also retain her role, as will Sunsuper's chief technology officer Rod Greenaway and QInsure chief executive Phil Fraser.

Meanwhile, the Superannuation (State Public Sector) (Scheme Amendment) Bill 2021 was tabled in Queensland's parliament last week. If the bill passes it will allow the merger to go through.

