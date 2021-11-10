NEWS
Superannuation

Sunsuper moves $20bn mandate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 NOV 2021   12:37PM

Sunsuper has decided where to move its $20 billion passive investing mandate, replacing Vanguard Australia.

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) has been appointed passive investment manager for the $90 billion fund.

It comes after Vanguard announced it would no longer be managing super fund mandates, as it moves to launch its own superannuation offering.

SSGA will manage Sunsuper's passive strategies in Australian Shares, International Shares - Developed Markets, International Shares - Emerging Markets, Australian Listed Property, Global Listed Property, Australian Fixed Income and Global Fixed Income.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Sunsuper's head of public markets Greg Barnes said the appointment taps SSGA's long history and experience in managing index portfolios.

"Following an extensive due diligence process supported by an independent, external consultant, Sunsuper has appointed SSGA as the most appropriate manager for our passive investment strategies for our 1.4 million members going forward," Barnes said.

"There won't be any change to Sunsuper's passively managed investment options, including investment options' objectives, asset allocations and fees."

He added that Sunsuper already has equities, fixed income, and cash mandates with SSGA.

"State Street have also been a long-serving transition manager and custodian for Sunsuper," Barnes said.

"SSGA has a comprehensive approach to ESG investing and integration supported by a well-resourced ESG and stewardship team. We believe that SSGA will offer world leading capability, flexibility and alignment that should enhance overall investment outcomes for our members in the future."

Read more: SunsuperSSGAVanguard AustraliaGreg BarnesState Street Global Advisors
VIEW COMMENTS

