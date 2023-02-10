Newspaper icon
Sun Venture makes first purchase down under

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 10 FEB 2023   12:07PM

The Singaporean investment giant has acquired 50 Miller Street in North Sydney for $148 million, following an expressions of interest campaign in Q3 of last year.

The 10-storey block, previously owned by Sydney-based investment manager Sumner Capital, is a Grade A building comprising 10,441 square meters of office accommodation and ground floor retail. Sumner Capital bought it for $60 million.

According to Sumner Capital's website, 60% of the office space is leased to the US government on a 12-year contract, while 30% is rented by a global corporate. It was previously leased by NAB.

According to Sun Venture, the acquisition was financed with a senior loan from St. George Bank with the assistance of CBRE Debt and Structured Finance team.

Meanwhile, JLL was appointed as property manager.

"We are delighted to start a new banking relationship with a major domestic bank as we embark on our growth in Australia," Sun Venture said.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

CBRE head of international capital, pacific and southeast Asia Stuart McCann said that the debt funding was secured at a market leading rate.

"This transaction demonstrates a strong appetite from local banks for assets with resilient income streams amid volatility in debt markets," he said.

Editor's Choice

Rest welcomes super heavyweights

ELIZABETH FRY
Rest, the industry fund for retail employees, has further strengthened its investment team by appointing two high-profile investment professionals.

The great super cover up is over: Bragg

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government's controversial superannuation regulations that allowed less transparency in super fund payments to unions have been quashed.

Pengana offloads Lizard Investors stake

CHLOE WALKER
Pengana Capital Group has agreed to divest its 65% direct equity stake in Chicago-based asset management firm Lizard Investors (Lizard).

Sun Venture makes first purchase down under

CHLOE WALKER
The Singaporean investment giant has acquired 50 Miller Street in North Sydney for $148 million, following an expressions of interest campaign in Q3 of last year.

