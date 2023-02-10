Sun Venture makes first purchase down under

The Singaporean investment giant has acquired 50 Miller Street in North Sydney for $148 million, following an expressions of interest campaign in Q3 of last year.

The 10-storey block, previously owned by Sydney-based investment manager Sumner Capital, is a Grade A building comprising 10,441 square meters of office accommodation and ground floor retail. Sumner Capital bought it for $60 million.

According to Sumner Capital's website, 60% of the office space is leased to the US government on a 12-year contract, while 30% is rented by a global corporate. It was previously leased by NAB.

According to Sun Venture, the acquisition was financed with a senior loan from St. George Bank with the assistance of CBRE Debt and Structured Finance team.

Meanwhile, JLL was appointed as property manager.

"We are delighted to start a new banking relationship with a major domestic bank as we embark on our growth in Australia," Sun Venture said.

CBRE head of international capital, pacific and southeast Asia Stuart McCann said that the debt funding was secured at a market leading rate.

"This transaction demonstrates a strong appetite from local banks for assets with resilient income streams amid volatility in debt markets," he said.