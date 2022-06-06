Stuart Robert named shadow financial services minister

Stuart Robert has been handed the financial services portfolio in Peter Dutton's shadow ministry, while Angus Taylor is shadow Treasurer and Jane Hume becomes finance minister.

Robert has been appointed as the shadow assistant treasurer and shadow minister for financial services after previously undertaking the role for eight months in 2018 - 2019. Since Robert has served as employment minister and minister for education and youth.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Robert said he is pleased with the appointment and to be working alongside Taylor.

Taylor was previously minister for industry, energy and emissions reduction. Of his own appointment, Taylor said he is "humbled and honoured".

"I appreciate that I am taking on this role at a turbulent and increasingly uncertain time for the global economy," he said.

"We will hold Labor to account to ensure its heavy-handed approach does not lead to higher inflation, higher interest rates, higher taxes, or further drive-up prices for households and small businesses."

Meanwhile, former financial services and superannuation minister Hume will serve as shadow finance minister, in addition to being shadow minister for the public service.

Hume released a statement calling the opportunity a privilege.

"Without strong finances, a country's best ideas lay dormant, and potential unrealised," she said.

"It is a privilege to have been asked to take on the roles of shadow finance minister, and shadow minister for the public service, and shadow special minister for state.

"This Labor government has promised the world and must be held to account- for every cent allocated, and especially every tax dollar raised from Australians' hard work."

She is one of 10 women named in Dutton's shadow cabinet.