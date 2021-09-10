Strong year for farmland assets

Australian farmlands posted 15.07% in returns for the year ending June 2021, as commodity prices and seasonal conditions held strong, according to ANREV.

This included 5.33% income contribution and a 9.36% appreciation.

The data is compiled by Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV) and is based on 40 properties with a combined value of $1.2 billion in the April to June quarter.

Crop farmland had its best year since at least December 2015 (when ANREV started tracking returns), posting 46.27% after strong commodity prices and good seasonal conditions.

The return included income return of 10.91% and capital growth of 32.81%.

Annualised returns for the Australian Farmland Registers were 8.46% to June end.

Argyle Capital Partners said the gross value of Australia's agricultural production is forecast to reach $65 billion for 2021-22.

"Excellent farm-gate prices for livestock, grains, oilseeds, sugar and cotton and a surge in production following the breaking of drought conditions throughout calendar year 2020 contributed to widespread growth in Australian farm incomes to 30 June 2021," the farmland manager said.

"...The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have so far been relatively benign for the sector. Isolated workforce shortages have led to increased labour costs and challenging logistics have impacted returns for some fresh horticultural exports.

"Punitive tariffs imposed by China have specifically impacted Australia's premium and bulk wine sector whilst other commodities have generally readily found replacement export markets across Asia. Record ocean freight rates are also expected to marginally impinge on agricultural export prices."

Transactions during the period included the sale $500 million sale of Australia's largest integrated cotton producer Auscott Limited to Australian Food & Fibre, which is backed by a Canadian pension fund.

Macquarie Agricultural Funds Management paid $350 million for the listed citrus and berry producer Vitalharvest Freehold Trust Limited, and Costa Group paid $230 million for central Queensland's largest citrus grower 2PH Farms.