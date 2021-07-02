Stop abusers hiding super: AIST

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) is calling on Parliament to ensure abusive partners cannot hide their super from domestic violence victims.

In a submission, AIST supported the proposed Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Consultation) Bill 2021: Superannuation information, along with Women's Legal Service Victoria (WLSV), Women in Super, Economic Abuse Reference Group, Financial Counselling Australia and HESTA.

The proposed package of changes would allow the ATO to share information about superannuation assets directly with the Family Court.

AIST and the group of organisations want to see these changes pushed through Parliament swiftly.

By allowing the ATO to share information about super with the Family Court, this will remove the cost, administration and time barriers which currently make it difficult for those in Family Court proceedings to gain full visibility of super assets.

Under the reforms, an individual would be able to apply to the court to request their former partner's superannuation information.

According to the submission, currently many victims of domestic violence walk away from their entitlement to their share of superannuation assets due to these barriers.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said the measure would improve economic security for women across Australia, who overwhelmingly have lower superannuation balances than their former spouses.

"Superannuation is often the biggest asset in a relationship. This new measure will speed up what can be a very difficult process and make a significant difference to the financial wellbeing of women going through difficult separations, or escaping abusive relationships," Scheerlinck said.

This new information-sharing process was first recommended by WLSV in their Small Claims Large Battles report in 2018. The government originally announced that it would progress this measure in 2018.

AIST's position on the proposed law change is also backed up by the Retirement Income Review.

The submission quotes the Retirement Income Review, saying: "The process of discovering a former partner's superannuation assets can be costly and time consuming. Simplifying this process would deliver better superannuation splitting outcomes, particularly for vulnerable women."