Financial Planning
Stonehouse acquires risk advice firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:16PM

Stonehouse Financial Group has acquired the books of a long-serving risk adviser who will leave the industry to pursue other interests.

Financial adviser Greg Owen has sold his practice GJO Financial Services for an undisclosed amount to Jeremy Chiel, a partner at Sydney-based Stonehouse.

GJO Financial Services was part of Total Financial Solutions, a subsidiary of Countplus, between 2012 and February 2020. It moved licensees, operating under Lifespan FInancial Planning until this month when Owen announced that Stonehouse will take over.

Owen told Financial Standard that regulation of the advice industry has gone too far, which is doing a "great disservice" to the profession and clients.

He said his decision to leave the industry was a difficult one as he "loved and enjoyed working" in it.

Financial Standard recently wrote about the state of risk advice in its special feature.

Changes to remuneration, education, compliance regimes and products, like income protection, have made it impossible for some advisers to keep their head above water.

The gradual reduction in commissions has forced many out of the industry. On 1 January 2020, upfront commissions locked in at 60% of the premiums for the first year, while trailing commissions were capped at 20% thereafter.

North City Group specialist risk adviser Amanda Levine said: "At 60% up front commission, the cost of placing the business can exceed the remuneration received, but if it's the right type of client for your business and you can maintain the relationship in the years to come, they will become profitable. We're focused on the long game."

Owen said he left the industry because he did not want to undertake further education to meet the new standards. At 65 years old, Owen could not see himself studying four university subjects and meeting CPD hours despite having worked in risk advice since 1979. He now turns his focus to his events business GOKO Group.

"It has been an absolute honour and a pleasure for me to look after my clients. I personally selected Jeremy and the Stonehouse Group to take over my business because of my long-standing relationship (of over 30 years) with Andrew Stewart and Kevin Stewart, both founding directors of the Stonehouse Group. This group has the greatest integrity and the most extensive experience in the financial planning industry," he said.

