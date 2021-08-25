NEWS
Executive Appointments
Stockspot hires from Vanguard

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 AUG 2021   12:23PM

The robo-advice business has appointed a head of superannuation and partnerships, hiring from Vanguard.

Enid Lal started in the newly created role on August 16.

She will lead product initiatives to support Stockspot's direct clients including SMSFs, and accountants and advisers with whom Stockspot shares clients.https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/vanguard-super-appoints-board-179363111

She joins Stockspot after 18 years at Vanguard, where she worked in distribution, product management, superannuation and direct retail.

"Now with a track record of seven plus years of consistent performance, Stockspot is seeing growing demand from accountants and advisers to support their clients' investment advice needs," said Stockspot chief executive Chris Brycki.

Stockspot was founded in 2013 and offers online investment advice.

According to Rainmaker Research, there are eight robo-advice providers in Australia. They offer seven investment solutions on an average but Stockspot offers the most with 13 investment solutions.

Around 70% of the options are diversified and are often made up of ETFs, with the most common being iShares, Vanguard and BetaShares.

Rainmaker believes the attractiveness of robo-advice is the average fees of just 0.3% p.a., based on a $10,000 investment. When combined with the embedded investment fees of the underlying ETFs, total fees are likely to be around 0.4% to 0.5% p.a.

Vanguard is currently building a superannuation offering, first announced in November 2019.

It has since built its superannuation team and board, appointed an external administrator and returned institutional mandates in Australia and New Zealand.

Read more: StockspotVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

