Investment
Stockpicker pay cheques revealed
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 17 NOV 2020   12:40PM

Heads of equities took home an average of $704,167 this year but a third said their bonuses were zilch for 2020, according to Peter Lee Associates' pay benchmarking of the sector.

Peter Lee interviewed 80 investment professionals in September and October for its Australian Equity Investors Compensation Benchmarking Report.

Chief investment officers and heads of equities -- which were clubbed together -- had a mean salary of $400,000 and a total compensation of $704,167 if bonuses are included.

Half of the six who responded said they earned $350,000 to 400,000 in base salary. Majority of them (83%) said their pay did not increase in 2020, while the rest said it increased by 10-20%. The mean increase in salary was a dismal 3%.

These top roles received bonuses of 112% of their salary on average. But sadly a third CIOs or head of equities surveyed said their bonus was zilch this year. The remaining received in the range of 50% to 200% of their salary.

By comparison, 35 equities portfolio managers earned $591,429 for the year in mean salary, split as $301,389 in mean salary and 101% of it in annual bonus.

Traders made more than analysts at $392,593 in total compensation for the year compared to analysts' $347,727.

Crossing the $1 million mark in their take home were 17% of the investment chiefs/heads, 9% of portfolio managers, 4% of the traders but sadly, no analyst whose salary peaked at $750,000.

The participants included worked at large-cap equities funds with at least $1 billion in assets, or at small cap or property specialist funds with $500 million in assets.

Read more: Peter Lee Associates
