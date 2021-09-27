NEWS
Investment

Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 27 SEP 2021   11:59AM

The active, long-only equity specialist launched a global sustainable emerging market fund for local investors.

The Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Leaders Sustainability fund invests in mid to large-cap companies that are positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development and focuses on long-term capital growth over market cycles.

The fund will hold 25 to 60 investments at any one time and has a suggested minimum timeframe of seven years. It is managed by Stewart Investors' Sydney-based portfolio managers for its Sustainable Funds Group, Jack Nelson and David Gait.

The GEM Leaders Sustainability strategy first launched outside Australia in April 2020 and has assets under management globally of A$376 million.

"Emerging markets offer particular opportunities as well as challenges for investors. Investing in these countries offers the opportunity to find high quality companies that are addressing sustainable development challenges earlier in their lifecycle than in developed economies," Nelson said.

"The political and economic environment of each country can vary significantly, and this has a direct impact on companies, so the context in which each operates needs to be given full consideration.  Having a strong focus on sustainability is therefore crucial in identifying the best opportunities, which we believe is the most effective way to protect and grow our clients' capital over the long term."

Stewart Investors is a subsidiary of First Sentier Investors. Its Sustainable Funds Group launched its first sustainability fund in 2005.

