Statewide appoints new chief technology officer

Statewide Super has hired a new chief technology officer who previously headed up technology and security at Sunsuper.

David Cook will step into the role at the $10 billion industry fund.

He spent a total of seven years at Sunsuper, six of those as head of technology strategy and chief security officer, departing in 2016.

Cook then moved to a role as executive director, digital and technology at the Public Trustee of Queensland.

Earlier in his career, Cook worked at Rio Tinto as a global process design and improvement consultant.

Cook was a member of ASFA's standing advisory panel for electronic commerce during his time at Sunsuper.

In 1996, he was a technology staff soldier in the Australian Defence Force.

"David has a great technical mind and we are excited to use his experience to improve our members' online interactions with the fund. He is passionate about helping organisations better service, and protect the interests of their members by combining customer experience and technology," Statewide chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said.

"His appointment is also a testament to the culture and reputation of Statewide Super in the superannuation industry. We are regularly attracting some seriously talented people to come and work in South Australia and the Northern Territory."

In the role, Cook will be responsible for information services, project management, contract management, facilities and information and communications technology.