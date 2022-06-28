State Super welcomes new board director

State Super has added to its board, appointing a former Commonwealth Bank and Westpac executive.

Cathy Yuncken joined the State Super board last month, adding more than 30 years' experience in financial services.

She is currently managing director of See Y, a commercial and financial advisory consultancy she founded. Prior to that, she was general manager of Westpac's commercial bank. She also served as general manager, private wealth and chair of BT Nominees.

Over the course of her career, she has also held roles with Commonwealth Bank, GE Capital, Barclays Capital, and Bank of America.

State Super chair Nicholas Johnson described Yuncken as an outstanding executive and said she was selected after an extensive recruitment process.

"I am excited for her to join us on the State Super board, and am confident that her proven skills, commitment to members and fresh perspective will be of great benefit to State Super during this highly challenging superannuation environment," he said.

In addition to See Y and the State Super board position, Yuncken is a non-executive director of Eclipx Group and chair of the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation. She has also previously sat on advisory boards for BankSA and Bank of Melbourne.

Also commenting on her appointment, State Super chief executive John Livanas said he is pleased she has chosen to join the fund.

"Her depth of skills, knowledge and passion will be a valuable addition to the board and will no doubt support our management in guiding us through these complex market challenges," he said.