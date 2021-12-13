NEWS
Investment

State Super sets net zero targets

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 13 DEC 2021   12:44PM

State Super is committing to an ambitious net zero target, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio by 45% come 2030.

In a plan formulated with TCorp and Mercer, State Super is looking to achieve net zero status across its pooled fund by 2050, hoping to celebrate the 2030 milestone along the way.

A CO2e emissions baseline for the pooled fund as at 31 December 2020 was established with Mercer, with State Super intending to adjust the portfolio over time to reduce emissions.

State Super said that because most baseline emissions are represented in the listed equities portfolio, efforts will be focused on driving further emissions reductions in this portfolio while also progressing decarbonisation of its alternatives and real assets investments.

"State Super will work closely with its Master Investment Manager and its fund managers and continue strong engagement with the companies and managers of the assets we hold," State Super said.

"In addition, the trustee will continue to evolve and refine its longer-term strategy, including via insights revealed with the continuing improvement of market data."

State Super chair Nicholas Johnson said the plan is in the best financial interests of the fund's 93,270 members, saying: "It has become abundantly clear therefore that... superannuation trustees must respond to the investment risks associated with climate change and seek to mitigate them."

"It is equally important for them to realise investment opportunities that will come from the transition to a low-carbon economy, including from new technologies, initiatives and policies over short-, medium- and long-term investment horizons."

State Super members will receive regular updates on how the plan is progressing, chief executive John Livanas said.

"We have undertaken a significant program of work to ensure the climate change risk management strategy announced today, and the net zero objective for State Super's investment portfolio, are aligned with the best interests of our members and their risk-adjusted returns," he said.

"Importantly, many of our members have actively engaged with us about their expectations for climate change risk to be effectively managed.  We understand and appreciate their views.  In addition, science experts and data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also show it makes the best financial sense to act now."

